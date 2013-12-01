CLEM FANDANGO

Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 08:25:45 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM Thats probably the end of this board now.



What other miscreants have they had over the years? Was there a murderer? The guy awaiting trial?



I know several people (they are not friends) who post regularly on FMTTM - and, guess what, some of them are racists.



Imagine that - some of the people they interact with every day are just as awful as the minority we had to deal with on here - unfortunately it isn't unique to this place, or there or any other part for society.



If they had zero moderation OTR (ie like we have had) they would have a much better idea of the scum they happily interact with every single day.



What other miscreants have they had over the years? Was there a murderer? The guy awaiting trial?I know several people (they are not friends) who post regularly on FMTTM - and, guess what, some of them are racists.Imagine that - some of the people they interact with every day are just as awful as the minority we had to deal with on here - unfortunately it isn't unique to this place, or there or any other part for society.If they had zero moderation OTR (ie like we have had) they would have a much better idea of the scum they happily interact with every single day.

PoliteDwarf

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM Theyre shit with GIFs



Well that goes without saying.



Well that goes without saying.What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently . What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible.

Gingerpig

The lads looking after himself ,fair play to him

El Capitan

Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 PM »







Theres always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like box ticking exercise wokeism etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.





Ive seen a lot worse written on hereTheres always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like box ticking exercise wokeism etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it

CLEM FANDANGO

Absolutely right.



That's my point as well - there are shitty people in all groups, forums, social median platforms, real life - they have had some awful people in FMTTM but it doesn't mean they all are like that (although most of them are fake virtue signaling hypocritical wet fannies).



Absolutely right.That's my point as well - there are shitty people in all groups, forums, social median platforms, real life - they have had some awful people in FMTTM but it doesn't mean they all are like that (although most of them are fake virtue signaling hypocritical wet fannies).Take away control from any walk of life and you will get the scum floating to the surface. People are arseholes.

Holgateoldskool

The lad appears to have had a belly full after suffering racism before - and who can blame him? Hope he reconsiders.

Jimmy Cooper

It could be said you and others are repeat apologists for the behaviour of some bame cultures, yet you love jumping all over an EDL Tommy Robinson thread. I don't see a difference apart from which side one takes.

The_Duffers_Ghost

Posts: 119 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:48:29 PM »



Hopefully Smudger doesn't get a chap on his door.

Respect to Bernie for creating a thread apologizing and being ashamed of it. I never saw the post so can't say much more than that.Hopefully Smudger doesn't get a chap on his door.

YusufBoro

Posts: 1 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM » Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you. Logged

Uncle Marbles

Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man..



Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man...unlike the rabid dogs who want to rip his carcass apart and get him arrested.

Micksgrill

Perhaps bernie could put up his home address so yusef can write to him personally

PoliteDwarf

I bet that Australian batsman is shitting himself.

Jimmy Cooper

Bernie's post wasn't racist, (a word so wrongly used it's worthless), he was making a point about the way the country has gone since blm took centre stage. He picked the wrong target that's all. Good on yussuf for following the Boro , he deserved the Job.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 349 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM » takes centre stage like where? I dont know, because Im white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.



Thats about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best



takes centre stage like where? I dont know, because Im white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.Thats about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best

CLEM FANDANGO

Nicely done.



Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.





Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Block21

Nicely done.



Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.







Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Nicely said clem

Jimmy Cooper

is all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's. That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post, and a few on here as well it seems.

Uncle Marbles

Nicely done.







Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.







Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Nicely said clem

Nicely said clem