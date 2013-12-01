Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Yusefs bailed on boro chat  (Read 1271 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 PM »
  https://mobile.twitter.com/YusufBoroFan/status/1363889974702129156

Because of Bernie.  souey
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:43:55 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:48:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:43:55 PM
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 PM »
Im sure they are very proud.....
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 06:48:47 PM
 jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 06:49:18 PM
Im sure they are very proud.....
I like the kid too, Shame that.
The miles he's put in following us when decent teams nearby.
Connects with the younger generation too.
Spoilt by a few dicks.
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM »
Thats probably the end of this board now.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM
Thats probably the end of this board now.

Why? Did FMTTM get shut down when one of its members was convicted of racism?
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 08:25:45 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM
Thats probably the end of this board now.

Why? Did FMTTM get shut down when one of its members was convicted of racism?

What other miscreants have they had over the years?  Was there a murderer?  The guy awaiting trial? 

I know several people (they are not friends) who post regularly on FMTTM - and, guess what, some of them are racists. 

Imagine that - some of the people they interact with every day are just as awful as the minority we had to deal with on here - unfortunately it isn't unique to this place, or there or any other part for society. 

If they had zero moderation OTR (ie like we have had) they would have a much better idea of the scum they happily interact with every single day.

 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM »
Theyre shit with GIFs
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM
Theyre shit with GIFs

Well that goes without saying.

What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently .  What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible.
Gingerpig
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 PM »
The lads looking after himself ,fair play to him
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 PM »
Has Bernie gone, I cant fucking keep up
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 PM »
Ive seen a lot worse written on here



Theres always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like box ticking exercise wokeism etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.


Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it  
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:05:03 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM
Theyre shit with GIFs

Well that goes without saying.

What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently .  What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible.

Absolutely right. 

That's my point as well - there are shitty people in all groups, forums, social median platforms, real life - they have had some awful people in FMTTM but it doesn't mean they all are like that (although most of them are fake virtue signaling hypocritical wet fannies). 

Take away control from any walk of life and you will get the scum floating to the surface.  People are arseholes.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM »
Many a metaphor there. Ill take a quarter of wet fannies please, mister
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM
Many a metaphor there. Ill take a quarter of wet fannies please, mister

I'm sorry no cannibalism is allowed.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 PM »
The lad appears to have had a belly full after suffering racism before - and who can blame him? Hope he reconsiders.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:19:20 PM
The lad appears to have had a belly full after suffering racism before - and who can blame him? Hope he reconsiders.

A pal of mine told me, not n a nasty way, that I had zero Idea what racism he had suffered  nearly every day of his life
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:11:30 PM
Ive seen a lot worse written on here



Theres always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like box ticking exercise wokeism etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.


Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it  
It could be said you and others are repeat  apologists for the behaviour of some bame cultures, yet you love jumping all over an EDL Tommy Robinson thread. I don't see a difference apart from which side one takes.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:48:20 PM »
I know you dont, and thats fine  :like:
The_Duffers_Ghost
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:48:29 PM »
Respect to Bernie for creating a thread apologizing and being ashamed of it.   I never saw the post so can't say much more than that.

Hopefully Smudger doesn't get a chap on his door.   klins
YusufBoro

« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM »
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:48:20 PM
I know you dont, and thats fine  :like:
I don't think you do either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 PM »
I didnt notice that it was locked. I thought it was quite incredible that no-one has commented.
 souey

Welcome
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:08:18 PM »
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man..
 :like:
.unlike the rabid dogs who want to rip his carcass apart and get him arrested.  
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 11:08:18 PM
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man..
 :like:
.unlike the rabid dogs who want to rip his carcass apart and get him arrested.  

There are a few on here who seem to relish any sign of racism or homophobia and seem to be keen that this place closes whilst posting merrily.

The internet is full of deceit
Micksgrill
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM »
Perhaps bernie could put up his home address so yusef can write to him personally  mcl
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 PM »
I bet that Australian batsman is shitting himself.  lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 PM »
Bernie's post wasn't racist, (a word so wrongly used it's worthless), he was making a point about the way the country has gone since blm took centre stage.  He picked the wrong target that's all. Good on yussuf for following the Boro , he deserved the Job.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM »
BLM takes centre stage like where? I dont know, because Im white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.

Thats about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:08:55 AM »
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Nicely done.

Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere.  We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).

But also remember there are good people everywhere too.  I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you. 

You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews.   Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.

Take care bud.
Block21
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Nicely done.

Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere.  We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).

But also remember there are good people everywhere too.  I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you. 

You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews.   Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.

Take care bud.




Nicely said clem
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:27:40 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM
BLM takes centre stage like where? I dont know, because Im white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.

Thats about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best


The BLM is all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows  are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's BLM. That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post,  and a few on here as well it seems.
 

   
         
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:41:58 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:09:41 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Nicely done.

Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere.  We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).

But also remember there are good people everywhere too.  I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you. 

You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews.   Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.

Take care bud.




Nicely said clem
38red
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:47:46 AM »
I see he's now reconsidered, after all the messages of support. Good for him!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:51:28 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM
Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM
Evening All.

I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.

Thank you.

Nicely done.

Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere.  We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).

But also remember there are good people everywhere too.  I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you. 

You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews.   Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.

Take care bud.




 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:05:02 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:47:46 AM
I see he's now reconsidered, after all the messages of support. Good for him!
Good on him.👍👍
