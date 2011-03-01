Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fantastic results  (Read 70 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 11:36:37 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56153600

No wind-up, these are great. The end is in sight, I think
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:54:19 AM »
Yes, If we can just get rid of the 'covid related deaths' bullshit, the picture would be much more healthier.

The only 'true' indicator is hospital admissions.
Gray Squirrel
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:55:37 AM »
Just had the Oxford Jab  :like:
