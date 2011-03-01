Welcome,
February 22, 2021, 12:33:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Fantastic results
Author
Topic: Fantastic results (Read 70 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 322
Fantastic results
«
on:
Today
at 11:36:37 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56153600
No wind-up, these are great. The end is in sight, I think
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 702
Re: Fantastic results
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:54:19 AM
Yes, If we can just get rid of the 'covid related deaths' bullshit, the picture would be much more healthier.
The only 'true' indicator is hospital admissions.
Gray Squirrel
Online
Posts: 275
Re: Fantastic results
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:55:37 AM
Just had the Oxford Jab
