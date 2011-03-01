Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Vaccination  (Read 543 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 717


« on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 AM »
Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now.

58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all 
TMG501
Posts: 222


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:25:05 PM »
Same here
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 186


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:27:31 PM »
Had mine two weeks ago and Im only 45.

I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Posts: 10 330

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:11:18 PM »
Had my first one January because Im famous and imperative Im able to repair nurses cars  :pope2:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 348



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:11:18 PM
Had my first one January because Im famous and imperative Im able to repair nurses cars  :pope2:

I remember starting the motor of one nurse in 1977  :homer:
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 85


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:25:42 PM »
Had mine the first week in Jan. 57 and as fit as a butchers dog
 
Mrs works at the local GP, and she got me a squeeze in
 
I am a part time construction consultant...so key worker in my eyes.
 :pope2:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 348



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:21:49 PM »
Just had my call to go  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Robbso
Posts: 14 292


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:04:44 PM »
Auld git
El Capitan
Posts: 44 724


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM »
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up  :duh:



Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??  :homer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 348



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:04:44 PM
Auld git

I'm getting a prick because the country needs me.
Robbso
Posts: 14 292


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 PM »
Taking one for the team.
Gray Squirrel
Posts: 276



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 PM »
Had mine today :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 348



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM »
Looks like after losing more people than was normal, we are going to get out of this quicker than others. All the talk about Israel being a world leader etc? What bollocks, there's only 9 million of them to jab. We'd smash the whole lot in 20 days FFS.

Unless this thing mutates x a million, it looks like we are starting to get it on the floor.  :bc: :bc:
Robbso
Posts: 14 292


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 PM »
One thing the government got right, they pre ordered hundreds of millions of various vaccines.



Probably off their mates though
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 619



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM »
It'll turn into an, at least (because it isn't seasonal), annual flu jab fuck on 

As the bloody thing mutates.

 oleary
Robbso
Posts: 14 292


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 PM »
Jab away, I dont give a fuck as long as there is a semblance of normality.  :homer:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 392


Not big and not clever


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up  :duh:



Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??  :homer:

A week in Llandudno?  :pd:
LeeTublin
Posts: 500


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up  :duh:



Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??  :homer:

Crocket. 
calamity
Posts: 8 308

Crabamity


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:59:08 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 09:14:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up  :duh:



Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??  :homer:

Crocket. 

No use taking his place, he is such a stud he is back of the queue, even more so since he has a clean record and his own small van   :alf:
Pile
Posts: 41 500



« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:40:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up  :duh:



Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??  :homer:
You can have mine when Im called. Steve Smiths the name.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 724


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:48:32 PM »
Nice one smudger  :bc:
