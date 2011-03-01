Welcome,
February 23, 2021, 02:11:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccination
Author
Topic: Vaccination (Read 543 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 717
Vaccination
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:48 AM »
Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now.
58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 222
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:25:05 PM »
Same here
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 186
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:31 PM »
Had mine two weeks ago and Im only 45.
I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 330
Superstar
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:11:18 PM »
Had my first one January because Im famous and imperative Im able to repair nurses cars
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 348
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 01:11:18 PM
Had my first one January because Im famous and imperative Im able to repair nurses cars
I remember starting the motor of one nurse in 1977
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 85
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:42 PM »
Had mine the first week in Jan. 57 and as fit as a butchers dog
Mrs works at the local GP, and she got me a squeeze in
I am a part time construction consultant...so key worker in my eyes.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 348
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:49 PM »
Just had my call to go
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 292
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:44 PM »
Auld git
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 724
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM »
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up
Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 348
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:04:44 PM
Auld git
I'm getting a prick because the country needs me.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 292
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:33 PM »
Taking one for the team.
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 276
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:13 PM »
Had mine today
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 348
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:12 PM »
Looks like after losing more people than was normal, we are going to get out of this quicker than others. All the talk about Israel being a world leader etc? What bollocks, there's only 9 million of them to jab. We'd smash the whole lot in 20 days FFS.
Unless this thing mutates x a million, it looks like we are starting to get it on the floor.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 292
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:09 PM »
One thing the government got right, they pre ordered hundreds of millions of various vaccines.
Probably off their mates though
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 619
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:25 PM »
It'll turn into an, at least (because it isn't seasonal), annual flu jab fuck on
As the bloody thing mutates.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 292
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:53 PM »
Jab away, I dont give a fuck as long as there is a semblance of normality.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 392
Not big and not clever
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up
Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??
A week in Llandudno?
CoB scum
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 500
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up
Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??
Crocket.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 308
Crabamity
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:59:08 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 09:14:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up
Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??
Crocket.
No use taking his place, he is such a stud he is back of the queue, even more so since he has a clean record and his own small van
Pile
Online
Posts: 41 500
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:40:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM
I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up
Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??
You can have mine when Im called. Steve Smiths the name.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 724
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:48:32 PM »
Nice one smudger
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
