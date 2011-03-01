kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 717





Posts: 2 717 Vaccination « on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 AM »



58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now.58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all Logged

TMG501

Offline



Posts: 222





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 222It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: Vaccination « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:25:05 PM » Same here Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 186





Mountain KingPosts: 4 186 Re: Vaccination « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:27:31 PM » Had mine two weeks ago and Im only 45.



I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line. Logged Tory Cunt

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 330



Superstar





Posts: 10 330Superstar Re: Vaccination « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:11:18 PM » Had my first one January because Im famous and imperative Im able to repair nurses cars Logged

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 85





Posts: 85 Re: Vaccination « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:25:42 PM »



Mrs works at the local GP, and she got me a squeeze in



I am a part time construction consultant...so key worker in my eyes.





Had mine the first week in Jan. 57 and as fit as a butchers dogMrs works at the local GP, and she got me a squeeze inI am a part time construction consultant...so key worker in my eyes. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 292





Posts: 14 292 Re: Vaccination « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:04:44 PM » Auld git Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 44 724





Posts: 44 724 Re: Vaccination « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM »







Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take?? I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back upAre there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 292





Posts: 14 292 Re: Vaccination « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 PM » Taking one for the team. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 16 348







Posts: 16 348 Re: Vaccination « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM »



Unless this thing mutates x a million, it looks like we are starting to get it on the floor. Looks like after losing more people than was normal, we are going to get out of this quicker than others. All the talk about Israel being a world leader etc? What bollocks, there's only 9 million of them to jab. We'd smash the whole lot in 20 days FFS.Unless this thing mutates x a million, it looks like we are starting to get it on the floor. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 292





Posts: 14 292 Re: Vaccination « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 PM »







Probably off their mates though One thing the government got right, they pre ordered hundreds of millions of various vaccines.Probably off their mates though Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 619







Posts: 15 619 Re: Vaccination « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM »



As the bloody thing mutates.



It'll turn into an, at least (because it isn't seasonal), annual flu jab fuck onAs the bloody thing mutates. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 292





Posts: 14 292 Re: Vaccination « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 PM » Jab away, I dont give a fuck as long as there is a semblance of normality. Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 392





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 392Not big and not clever Re: Vaccination « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM







Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??

I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back upAre there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??

A week in Llandudno? A week in Llandudno? Logged CoB scum

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 308



Crabamity





Posts: 8 308Crabamity Re: Vaccination « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:59:08 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 09:14:56 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM







Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??

I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back upAre there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??

Crocket.

Crocket.

No use taking his place, he is such a stud he is back of the queue, even more so since he has a clean record and his own small van No use taking his place, he is such a stud he is back of the queue, even more so since he has a clean record and his own small van Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 41 500







Posts: 41 500 Re: Vaccination « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:40:24 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM







Are there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take??

I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back upAre there any anti-vaxxers on here whos place in the queue I can take?? You can have mine when Im called. Steve Smiths the name. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.