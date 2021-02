kippers

Vaccination « on: Today at 10:53:48 AM »



Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now. 58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all

Re: Vaccination « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:05 PM » Same here

Re: Vaccination « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:31 PM » Had mine two weeks ago and I知 only 45.



I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line.

Re: Vaccination « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:11:18 PM » Had my first one January because I知 famous and imperative I知 able to repair nurses cars

Re: Vaccination « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:25:42 PM »



Mrs works at the local GP, and she got me a squeeze in



I am a part time construction consultant...so key worker in my eyes.





Had mine the first week in Jan. 57 and as fit as a butchers dog

Re: Vaccination « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:04:44 PM » Auld git

Re: Vaccination « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:08:12 PM »







I want mine so I can go on holiday as soon as the borders are opened back up. Are there any anti-vaxxers on here who痴 place in the queue I can take??

Re: Vaccination « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:11:33 PM » Taking one for the team.

Re: Vaccination « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:30:12 PM »



All the talk about Israel being a world leader etc? What bollocks, there's only 9 million of them to jab. We'd smash the whole lot in 20 days FFS. Unless this thing mutates x a million, it looks like we are starting to get it on the floor.