Author Topic: Vaccination  (Read 69 times)
« on: Today at 10:53:48 AM »
Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now.

58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:05 PM »
Same here
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:31 PM »
Had mine two weeks ago and Im only 45.

I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line.
