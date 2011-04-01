Welcome,
February 22, 2021, 12:33:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccination
Author
Topic: Vaccination (Read 68 times)
kippers
Online
Vaccination
«
on:
Today
at 10:53:48 AM
Hearing and reading about loads of punters under 60 getting the vaccine now.
58 year old asthmatic with yearly flu vax notifications, and Ive heard fuck all
TMG501
Online
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:05 PM
Same here
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Re: Vaccination
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:27:31 PM
Had mine two weeks ago and Im only 45.
I am currently an NHS contractor though and right on the front line.
