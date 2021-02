The_Duffers_Ghost

The Glasgow Rangers « on: Yesterday at 01:53:40 AM » Only a few wins away from No. 55



Hello Hello

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:23:50 AM » Love it if they could win 55 in the old firm game

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:04:45 PM » Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 09:23:50 AM Love it if they could win 55 in the old firm game



I really hope so when it was done in 1999 was 1 of the best days ever. Town was utter carnage, police had their hands full for sure.

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:03:09 PM » No. They have won the third division once and the championship once.

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:55:56 PM » Are they actually called 'Glasgow Rangers'?



Remember scottish mates had 'RFC' tatts years ago

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:52:09 PM » I was in Sanbank near Dunoon during Euro 96 when England beat the jocks at Wembley. One of the pubs I drank in were having a bbq on the evening. Apparently some rangers fans took a kicking off some of their countrymen because they had Gascogne on their Rangers tops.

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:26:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:52:09 PM I was in Sanbank near Dunoon during Euro 96 when England beat the jocks at Wembley. One of the pubs I drank in were having a bbq on the evening. Apparently some rangers fans took a kicking off some of their countrymen because they had Gascogne on their Rangers tops.



Their a different class rangers fans



Some of them actually support England over Scotland



Walk in a rangers bar wearing an england top and you won't have to put your hand in your pocket for the rest of the night

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 PM » Bollocks, I was up there for almost 6 years in fife and the majority fucking hated us

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 PM » Obviously me. If they want independence give the English the vote, they'd be gone tomorrow.

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:30:43 PM

Bollocks, I was up there for almost 6 years in fife and the majority fucking hated us

Yeah but Fife is like the Stockton-on-Tees version of Scotland.



Never had a single issue in a Rangers pub for being English. Even went in The Jaggy Thistle in Blackpool for an OF game and had drinks bought for me. Great set of fans.

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:00:21 PM





Irish whiskey is better.

You stupid boy



Talisker Skye is where I am at in amongst the affordable ones. Jameson's is very nice and a good price. I find Bushmills bland, though it did the trick one New Year about four years ago

Re: The Glasgow Rangers « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:55:04 AM »



I'll take your word for it. I don't drink whiskey