CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 630







Posts: 15 630 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 PM »



Play Boro - 3-0 up at half time.



Bristol Titty lose 7 in a row.Play Boro - 3-0 up at half time. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 135





Posts: 135 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:46:50 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:41:27 PM They play it through quite easily.

We labour trying to hit a target man thats never there



We look to the flanks and channels so they cover each flank and step up, they have played right thru' the middle and caught us short each time. They've sussed us perfectly. We look to the flanks and channels so they cover each flank and step up, they have played right thru' the middle and caught us short each time. They've sussed us perfectly. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 731





Posts: 2 731 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 08:46:50 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:41:27 PM They play it through quite easily.

We labour trying to hit a target man thats never there



We look to the flanks and channels so they cover each flank and step up, they have played right thru' the middle and caught us short each time. They've sussed us perfectly.

We look to the flanks and channels so they cover each flank and step up, they have played right thru' the middle and caught us short each time. They've sussed us perfectly.

All teams do because we are erratic and so predictable. We lose the ball in key areas and the biggest culprit tonight is Howson, who should be playing a simple sweeper role. All teams do because we are erratic and so predictable. We lose the ball in key areas and the biggest culprit tonight is Howson, who should be playing a simple sweeper role. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 731





Posts: 2 731 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 PM » Had enough.



We bring Britt on at a corner and McNair takes a short one and fucks it.



Shite man.



Get Mendez in the box, he looks the only player with anything about him. Logged