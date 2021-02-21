Block21

Online



Posts: 873





Posts: 873 BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « on: February 21, 2021, 09:38:19 PM »





Boro kept up rifles 100% winning record taking the mantle from RedSteel who seems to have flounced



Boro dismantled the royals at the weekend thanks to strikes from Ashley 'big man' fletcher and Marc Bola



Bristol City haven't won a game in 7 matches so it is absolutely guaranteed that they win 3-0 at the Riverside. Lump on.



Rifles match prediction



Middlesbrough 2-1 Brizzle I know it's early but I'm gonna be busy at graftBoro kept up rifles 100% winning record taking the mantle from RedSteel who seems to have flouncedBoro dismantled the royals at the weekend thanks to strikes from Ashley 'big man' fletcher and Marc BolaBristol City haven't won a game in 7 matches so it is absolutely guaranteed that they win 3-0 at the Riverside. Lump on.Rifles match predictionMiddlesbrough 2-1 Brizzle Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 724





Posts: 1 724 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM » Need to be at it from kick off, as we normally sit back and allow the opposition to dictate the play . We can - and should- win this1-0 or 2-0 for me Logged

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 86





Posts: 86 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #23 on: Today at 10:05:29 AM »

0-1



Hopefully I am wrong and we improve our GD by 8

Still feel like it could be a typical Boro night!. They are on a winless streak, which has to come to an end soon. They will be grafting to put themselves in the window for the new gaffer coming in. Ex Boro connection, that hasnt been kind to use recently. We are rubbish at home0-1Hopefully I am wrong and we improve our GD by 8 Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 449





The ace face.





Posts: 24 449The ace face. Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:05:28 AM » 0-0, new manager bounce.😩 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 448







Posts: 9 448 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #26 on: Today at 11:34:39 AM » They're a poor team - the last time I saw them a few weeks ago. Not sure if they had injuries.



Nige's wand will need time and he will be unhappy. If Boro pick a similar team then a comfortable win.



3-0 Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 336



Superstar





Posts: 10 336Superstar Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #29 on: Today at 06:33:44 PM »



Think Ive only ever had 1 bet and that was years ago,

Can you put a whole 10p on ? And would that mean Id get 50p back if I win



Ahh no thats not right, its 33/1.. I got mixed up with 4-1 being the score.... fuck me ! 33x 10p and my 10p back !!!

£3.40 get in ! Think Ive only ever had 1 bet and that was years ago,Can you put a whole 10p on ? And would that mean Id get 50p back if I winAhh no thats not right, its 33/1.. I got mixed up with 4-1 being the score.... fuck me ! 33x 10p and my 10p back !!!£3.40 get in ! « Last Edit: Today at 06:38:18 PM by Minge » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 1 073





Posts: 1 073 Re: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread « Reply #32 on: Today at 07:06:18 PM »



My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime... Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime... Logged