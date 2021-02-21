|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......
My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime...
He be providing the assists,.⚽⚽
I always look away from the forwards and McNair is due one...shit odds like for a 'defender' 4/1 anytime.
He's on free kicks at times..... so u never know...
And corners , so not good , mind you he's more chance than Britt.😄
