Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2021, 08:19:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread  (Read 627 times)
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 873


View Profile
« on: February 21, 2021, 09:38:19 PM »
I know it's early but I'm gonna be busy at graft  :ponce:


Boro kept up rifles 100% winning record taking the mantle from RedSteel who seems to have flounced 

Boro dismantled the royals at the weekend thanks to strikes from Ashley 'big man' fletcher and Marc Bola  :mido:

Bristol City haven't won a game in 7 matches so it is absolutely guaranteed that they win 3-0 at the Riverside. Lump on. 

Rifles match prediction

Middlesbrough 2-1 Brizzle
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 296


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 21, 2021, 09:39:08 PM »
6 nowt
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 096



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: February 21, 2021, 10:26:40 PM »
Big Nige just got the Brizzle City job.

 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 732


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 21, 2021, 10:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 10:26:40 PM
Big Nige just got the Brizzle City job.

 


Thats MONKEYMAN wanting a City win then 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 873


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 21, 2021, 10:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 10:26:40 PM
Big Nige just got the Brizzle City job.

 


 :meltdown:
Logged
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 873


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 21, 2021, 10:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 10:26:40 PM
Big Nige just got the Brizzle City job.

 

Hopefully they are still Shite 
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 185

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 21, 2021, 10:48:39 PM »
I'm pretty sure Bristol City's first game under the manager they've just sacked was their 3-1 dicking of us back in July.
                                                  klins
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Uncle Marbles
**
Online Online

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 AM »
Typical Boro night nailed on  0-1
 lost
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 073


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 AM »
2-0 Boro....... :mido:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 721


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 AM »
Our defence should be playing against Britt  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 353



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:32:32 AM
Our defence should be playing against Britt  lost



Hed probably get a hat-trick against us. Thats how it works.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 721


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:51:24 AM »
They'll have Narky Wells for that.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 489


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:11:39 PM »
Boro 2 -1 Robins

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
martonmick
****
Online Online

Posts: 221


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:14:34 PM »
4-0 win
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 353



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:19:55 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Yesterday at 02:14:34 PM
4-0 win

 :like: Gunner put a daft fiver on that
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 724


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM »
Need to be at it from kick off, as we normally sit back and allow the opposition to dictate the play . We can - and should- win this1-0 or 2-0 for me
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 721


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:52:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:19:55 PM
Quote from: martonmick on Yesterday at 02:14:34 PM
4-0 win

 :like: Gunner put a daft fiver on that

Is no one here putting a Monkey/bag of sand on anymore 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 353



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:36:41 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:52:40 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:19:55 PM
Quote from: martonmick on Yesterday at 02:14:34 PM
4-0 win

 :like: Gunner put a daft fiver on that

Is no one here putting a Monkey/bag of sand on anymore 

Happily smoggmonster rhyming slang is binned.

Tin-tacked

Cow byred

 :bc:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 835


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:17:28 PM »
Big Nigel will pack it for a point ...........but he won't get one  3-0
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Sir Digby Chicken Caesar
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 271


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:24:41 PM »
1-0 Boro
Fletcher
UTFB
 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 622



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 PM »
2-1 to the mighty Boro
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 419


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:36:39 AM »
Feeling more positive today after predicting 2-1 yesterday, today I'm saying 3-0 :mido:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 353



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:59:28 AM »
4-1

33/1
Logged
Uncle Marbles
**
Online Online

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:05:29 AM »
Still feel like it could be a typical Boro night!. They are on a winless streak,  which has to come to an end soon. They will be grafting to put themselves in the window for the new gaffer coming in. Ex Boro connection, that hasnt been kind to use recently. We are rubbish at home
0-1
 klins
Hopefully I am wrong and we improve our GD by 8
 :like:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 393


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:45:13 AM »
4 - 2 to Bristol and Peter Cormack to score first. 66-1 on betfelch.
Logged
CoB scum
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 449


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:05:28 AM »
0-0, new manager bounce.😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 448



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:34:39 AM »
They're a poor team - the last time I saw them a few weeks ago. Not sure if they had injuries.

Nige's wand will need time and he will be unhappy. If Boro pick a similar team then a comfortable win.

3-0
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 336

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:21:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:59:28 AM
4-1

33/1

Thats a tempting bet, if I was a gambler
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 911


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:32:40 PM »
That is a very tempting bet,so is 9-0,get real 😁😁😁

2-1 wrote all ovva it  🐘
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 336

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:33:44 PM »
 

Think Ive only ever had 1 bet and that was years ago,
Can you put a whole 10p on ? And would that mean Id get 50p back if I win  :bc: :alastair:

Ahh no thats not right, its 33/1.. I got mixed up with 4-1 being the score.... fuck me ! 33x 10p and my 10p back !!!
£3.40 get in !  :pope2:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:18 PM by Minge » Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 724


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:47:49 PM »
Steady on there, Minge!!!   
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 240


View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:55:04 PM »
2 v 0

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 073


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:06:18 PM »
Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......

My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime...  jc
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:11:26 PM »
4-0 win
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 449


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:13:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:18 PM
Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......

My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime...  jc
He be providing the assists,.⚽⚽
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 073


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:13:58 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:18 PM
Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......

My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime...  jc
He be providing the assists,.⚽⚽

I always look away from the forwards and McNair is due one...shit odds like for a 'defender' 4/1 anytime.

He's on free kicks at times..... so u never know...
Logged
Sir Digby Chicken Caesar
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 271


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:34:21 PM »
Fletcher upfront  :mido:

UTFB
« Last Edit: Today at 07:36:48 PM by Sir Digby Chicken Caesar » Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 449


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:41:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:19:47 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:13:58 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:18 PM
Took 2-0 earlier on in the thread ...i will stick with that......

My fiver this match is McNair to score anytime...  jc
He be providing the assists,.⚽⚽

I always look away from the forwards and McNair is due one...shit odds like for a 'defender' 4/1 anytime.

He's on free kicks at times..... so u never know...
And corners , so not good , mind you he's more chance than Britt.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 659


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:58:27 PM »
3-1 boro
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 240


View Profile WWW
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:06:38 PM »
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:16:27 PM »
End to end, we don't need to commit so many men forward, Kebano knows his stuff let him dictate the play, we're getting caught too far ahead with only one man at the back, that's Sunday League, come on Boro sort it out.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 