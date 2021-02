Block21

BORO vs BRISTOL CITY official match thread





Boro kept up rifles 100% winning record taking the mantle from RedSteel who seems to have flounced



Boro dismantled the royals at the weekend thanks to strikes from Ashley 'big man' fletcher and Marc Bola



Bristol City haven't won a game in 7 matches so it is absolutely guaranteed that they win 3-0 at the Riverside. Lump on.



Rifles match prediction



I know it's early but I'm gonna be busy at graft

Need to be "at it" from kick off, as we normally sit back and allow the opposition to dictate the play . We can - and should- win this1-0 or 2-0 for me