February 22, 2021, 12:33:34 PM
Author Topic: Anything new going on around here?  (Read 368 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 09:10:27 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 PM »
No.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:13:12 PM »
 :homer:


Hope youre well, Clem  :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:13:33 PM »
Welcome back clem


Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 PM »
I dont think so.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 09:11:47 PM
No.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 PM »
Are you BoroYusuf?  :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:13:12 PM
:homer:


Hope youre well, Clem  :like:

GROOMING ALERT!!  GROOMING ALERT!!  GROOMING ALERT!!  GROOMING ALERT!!  GROOMING ALERT!!  GROOMING ALERT!!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:15:26 PM
Are you BoroYusuf?  :pd:

Yes.

Every other Tuesday.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:17:27 PM »


Bob_Ender
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 PM »
Shi Tzu 's rock man 🐕xxxx
Block21
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:39:33 PM »
Welcome back clem me owld chyna  :ponce:
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:00:20 PM »
Bernie leaves and Clem comes back.  charles
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:43:01 AM »
Oh for fuck sake  lost :meltdown:, wed hoped the bush fires had got you  :lenin:


  Good to see you back matey  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:44:01 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:00:20 PM
Bernie leaves and Clem comes back.  charles

Win win.

 :homer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:07:18 AM »
I sent flowers you know!

 souey
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:04:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:07:18 AM
I sent flowers you know!

 souey


 
