Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 22, 2021, 12:33:34 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anything new going on around here?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anything new going on around here? (Read 368 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 609
Anything new going on around here?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:27 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 629
Bugger.
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:47 PM »
No.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 709
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:12 PM »
Hope youre well, Clem
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 644
Duckyfuzz
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:33 PM »
Welcome back clem
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 280
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:52 PM »
I dont think so.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 609
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 09:11:47 PM
No.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 709
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:26 PM »
Are you BoroYusuf?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 609
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:13:12 PM
Hope youre well, Clem
GROOMING ALERT!! GROOMING ALERT!! GROOMING ALERT!! GROOMING ALERT!! GROOMING ALERT!! GROOMING ALERT!!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 609
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:15:26 PM
Are you BoroYusuf?
Yes.
Every other Tuesday.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 644
Duckyfuzz
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:27 PM »
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 907
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:19 PM »
Shi Tzu 's rock man 🐕xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Block21
Online
Posts: 872
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:33 PM »
Welcome back clem me owld chyna
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 496
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:20 PM »
Bernie leaves and Clem comes back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 322
Superstar
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:43:01 AM »
Oh for fuck sake
, wed hoped the bush fires had got you
Good to see you back matey
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 609
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:44:01 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 11:00:20 PM
Bernie leaves and Clem comes back.
Win win.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 485
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:07:18 AM »
I sent flowers you know!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 709
Re: Anything new going on around here?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:04:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:07:18 AM
I sent flowers you know!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...