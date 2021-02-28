|
Jimmy Cooper
Bravo Steve, proper insidious cunt Oddfield
The board was open to all whatever there posting style and opinions.
What if hed put your name on here Fred?
What about TM, is he welcome
Spoon thing
You miss the point of what I was saying, you don't have to like the content or the poster, but this is not an fmttm echo chamber where only the "right" sort of poster and posts are welcome. TM is a sly cunt but it's up to Steve to decide if his posts are not acceptable. If people don't like the board they have options.
Oddfield regularly made paedo accusations and that should have been enough for him to be shown the door.
He also made many other false accusations and assumptions regarding various posters, most of which were so inaccurate people just laughed at him because it became daft. If he was genuinely stalking people and making up the malicious content then is that to be excused?
Hes more than entitled to his political opinions, he was critical of the Labour Party, and nobody was bothered about that.
So y.oure right in what you are saying, you picked the wrong person to defend
I wasnt defending anyone. I was making a point about the nature of the boards make up. Opinions are voiced on here that would get you banned on captain Cooks board because they dont suit their political and social outlook.
Jimmy Cooper
Set rules if people dont stuck to it then get rid
We only need one rule.
1. Don't be a cunt.
The Old rule was Be a cunt.😎
El Capitan
You fucked off last time everyone was a cunt
Fucking sorry like. I was having a fantastic time with female European rock goddesses, performing in front of millions in California and revelling in my creations being featured in Rolling Stone magazine. While all that was going on, your silly little playground spats with anonymous internet characters were not particularly high on my agenda.
I'm not your fucking social worker.
I was replying to cardigan Coulby
I stayed away due to a bereavement, the board seemed trivial and inconsequential after that.I only started posting after Robbso came back otherwise I would still be off.
I was still reading it so I know that you and TM were the sad cunts that posted on Xmas day. Even Leon gave that day a miss.
FFS Robbso
Jimmy Cooper
No I didnt
Yes you did I saw it, can't be proven now ,I think someone commented on the fact as well.
