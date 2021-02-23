|
Oldfield
Guest
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Jimmy Cooper
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
The board was open to all viewpoints, it's up to people to debate the rights and wrongs of them, all this banning is detrimental to the spirit of the board unless it causes Steve personal legal problems.Its getting like fmttm on here.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?
Jimmy Cooper
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.
You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.
El Capitan
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.
You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.
Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.
You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.
Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses
He has no control over fmttm.😄😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
FFS Coulby, hes posted names, made peado accusations against ridsdale and other people he knows. He makes absolute bollocks up and has obviously got issues. You might make some valid points but not in this case
headset
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.
You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.
Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses
Well said we dont want any snouts on here....send em to Red Raw with the rest of the riff raff...
Jimmy Cooper
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
FFS Coulby, hes posted names, made peado accusations against ridsdale and other people he knows. He makes absolute bollocks up and has obviously got issues. You might make some valid points but not in this case
I said "if", I can't remember all the oddballs on here, but if he's made the cut under the new regime then he's entitled to stay.
Look at the TM, bringing old post's up to shit stir and forever posting pictures of people , some who don't post on here or left/ banned years ago. With some on here it's stones and glasshouses.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Bravo Steve, proper insidious cunt Oddfield
The board was open to all whatever there posting style and opinions.
What if hed put your name on here Fred?
What about TM, is he welcome
Spoon thing
Jimmy Cooper
Bravo Steve, proper insidious cunt Oddfield
The board was open to all whatever there posting style and opinions.
What if hed put your name on here Fred?
What about TM, is he welcome
Spoon thing
You miss the point of what I was saying, you don't have to like the content or the poster, but this is not an fmttm echo chamber where only the "right" sort of poster and posts are welcome. TM is a sly cunt but it's up to Steve to decide if his posts are not acceptable. If people don't like the board they have options.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
