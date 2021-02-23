Steve Göldby



Re: Operation Bulldozer Phase One Is Completed
Reply #63 on: February 23, 2021, 05:33:22 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.





Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.







Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.



I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.





So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.



You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.

