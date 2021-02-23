Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Operation Bulldozer Phase One Is Completed  (Read 2604 times)
towz
« Reply #50 on: February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Pile
« Reply #51 on: February 23, 2021, 01:41:25 PM »
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:09:49 PM
Might start posting more regularly again. Good job Steve :like:
I hope that bulldozer has a reverse gear. Haha
Oldfield
Guest
« Reply #52 on: February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM »
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #53 on: February 23, 2021, 02:44:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
The board was open to all viewpoints, it's up to people to debate the rights and wrongs of them, all this banning  is detrimental to the spirit of the board unless it causes Steve personal legal problems.Its getting like fmttm on here.
towz
« Reply #54 on: February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #55 on: February 23, 2021, 03:02:33 PM »
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #56 on: February 23, 2021, 03:09:48 PM »
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
El Capitan
« Reply #57 on: February 23, 2021, 03:43:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #58 on: February 23, 2021, 04:36:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:

What he said



 :mido:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #59 on: February 23, 2021, 04:56:39 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 23, 2021, 04:36:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.



Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:

What he said



 :mido:

One of many fine Jews 
El Capitan
« Reply #60 on: February 23, 2021, 04:59:05 PM »
Good set of lads the Jews  :like: :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #61 on: February 23, 2021, 05:06:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 04:59:05 PM
Good set of lads the Jews  :like: :like:
El Capitan
*****
« Reply #62 on: February 23, 2021, 05:11:48 PM »
 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #63 on: February 23, 2021, 05:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.

You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.
thicko
« Reply #64 on: February 23, 2021, 05:45:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 04:59:05 PM
Good set of lads the Jews  :like: :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #65 on: February 23, 2021, 05:48:27 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 05:33:22 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.

You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.




Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #66 on: February 23, 2021, 06:15:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 05:48:27 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 05:33:22 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.

You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.




Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses  :like:
He has no control over fmttm.😄😄
Robbso
« Reply #67 on: February 23, 2021, 06:53:13 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 23, 2021, 03:09:48 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.

FFS Coulby, hes posted names, made peado accusations against ridsdale and other people he knows. He makes absolute bollocks up and has obviously got issues. You might make some valid points but not in this case
headset
« Reply #68 on: February 23, 2021, 06:57:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 05:48:27 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 05:33:22 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

So you were the weasel who snitched then? I'm surprised I am surprised about that.

You need to either change your user name to your real name or change your email address to your regular one, not one set up specifically to troll this board. Do it by 8.00pm tonight or you're gone.




Get the bulldozer out on the sneaky grasses  :like:

Well said we dont want any snouts on here....send em to Red Raw with the rest of the riff raff... :like:
barwickred
« Reply #69 on: February 23, 2021, 07:01:55 PM »
Needed sorting like it was getting out of hand.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #70 on: February 23, 2021, 07:05:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 23, 2021, 06:53:13 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 23, 2021, 03:09:48 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.

FFS Coulby, hes posted names, made peado accusations against ridsdale and other people he knows. He makes absolute bollocks up and has obviously got issues. You might make some valid points but not in this case
I said "if", I can't remember all the oddballs on here, but if he's made the cut under the new regime then he's entitled to stay.
Look at the TM, bringing old post's up to shit stir and forever posting pictures of people , some who don't post on here or left/ banned years ago. With some on here it's stones and glasshouses.
Robbso
« Reply #71 on: February 23, 2021, 07:19:35 PM »
It was bloody ridiculous on here TM was bang out of order IMO, he couldnt take criticism and targeted anyone who gave him any. My own thoughts, are only say on here what you would in person. There has been a clear out for whatever reasons, I thought Bernie was as guilty as liddle and both couldve gone. Some of the others who got the boot because they had no self control and spouted shit almost incessantly. There is a difference between free speech and hate speech.
headset
« Reply #72 on: February 23, 2021, 07:23:17 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 23, 2021, 04:36:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on February 23, 2021, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:

What he said



 :mido:



You learn something everyday...... i never knew cheryl Tweedy was a jew....she would get it mind you 
Billy Balfour
« Reply #73 on: February 23, 2021, 07:28:58 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 23, 2021, 02:44:38 PM
Quote from: towz on February 23, 2021, 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
The board was open to all viewpoints, it's up to people to debate the rights and wrongs of them, all this banning  is detrimental to the spirit of the board unless it causes Steve personal legal problems.Its getting like fmttm on here.
My shit stirring thread went? Don't know why 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #74 on: February 23, 2021, 07:40:42 PM »
Whos she?
Robbso
« Reply #75 on: February 23, 2021, 07:43:25 PM »
The fantastic specimen that is Rachel Riley is Jewish I think.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #76 on: February 23, 2021, 07:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 07:40:42 PM
Whos she?

Natalie Portman.
El Capitan
« Reply #77 on: February 23, 2021, 07:54:54 PM »
 :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:
headset
« Reply #78 on: February 23, 2021, 07:56:03 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 23, 2021, 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 07:40:42 PM
Whos she?

Natalie Portman.


Dear me... i thought it was Cheryl Tweedy.... lost
King of the North
« Reply #79 on: February 23, 2021, 07:57:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2021, 07:54:54 PM
:pope2: :pope2: :pope2:




Is that Wonder Woman matty?
El Capitan
« Reply #80 on: February 23, 2021, 07:59:09 PM »
Gal Godot  :like: :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:28:11 PM »
I see Steve has pulled the trigger on OddCunt the grass  :like: :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:45:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:28:11 PM
I see Steve has pulled the trigger on OddCunt the grass  :like: :like:
Being selective about who should post on here misses the point of this board, one poster's nemisis is another poster's fellow traveller.keep third parties out of any spats, don't post what you wouldn't say to their face and be careful how you articulate your views and that should be enough.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:49:26 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:45:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:28:11 PM
I see Steve has pulled the trigger on OddCunt the grass  :like: :like:
Being selective about who should post on here misses the point of this board, one poster's nemisis is another poster's fellow traveller.keep third parties out of any spats, don't post what you wouldn't say to their face and be careful how you articulate your views and that should be enough.


Agree with this ... sick and tired of all the dick swinging and personal stuff.
El Capitan
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:51:10 PM »
Agreed. No need to bring personal stuff into any argument. Especially when hiding behind anonymity  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:52:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:49:26 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:45:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:28:11 PM
I see Steve has pulled the trigger on OddCunt the grass  :like: :like:
Being selective about who should post on here misses the point of this board, one poster's nemisis is another poster's fellow traveller.keep third parties out of any spats, don't post what you wouldn't say to their face and be careful how you articulate your views and that should be enough.


Agree with this ... sick and tired of all the dick swinging and personal stuff.
Calling someone a cunt/wanker or telling them to get fucked is still an essential part of a cob debate/ argument.👍
Minge
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 01:32:14 PM »
Yes, stop the swearing and you kill the board .
Its already gone into think first post second mode , which is no fun at all !
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:36:20 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:32:14 PM
Yes, stop the swearing and you kill the board .
Its already gone into think first post second mode , which is no fun at all !

You make a superb point you cuntflap.
Minge
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:25:11 PM »
Thanks cave dweller masturbating gimp  :like:
towz
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:40:25 AM »
Bravo Steve, proper insidious cunt Oddfield
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:21:11 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:40:25 AM
Bravo Steve, proper insidious cunt Oddfield
The board was open to all whatever there posting style and opinions.
El Capitan
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:50:10 PM »
There has always been bannings  :pd:
