February 23, 2021, 05:26:05 PM
Operation Bulldozer Phase One Is Completed
towz
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
Pile
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:41:25 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:09:49 PM
Might start posting more regularly again. Good job Steve :like:
I hope that bulldozer has a reverse gear. Haha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Oldfield
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #53 on: Today at 02:44:38 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
The board was open to all viewpoints, it's up to people to debate the rights and wrongs of them, all this banning  is detrimental to the spirit of the board unless it causes Steve personal legal problems.Its getting like fmttm on here.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
towz
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #55 on: Today at 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #56 on: Today at 03:09:48 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
El Capitan
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #58 on: Today at 04:36:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:43:45 PM
Mazel tov  :beer:
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:

What he said



CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Reply #59 on: Today at 04:56:39 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 04:36:18 PM
What he said
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:02:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:54:53 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.



Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.

I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.

 :like:

Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?   lost

I know. Some fucking bulldozer that turned out to be. Oi vey


 


Mazel tov  :beer:

What he said



One of many fine Jews 
El Capitan
Reply #60 on: Today at 04:59:05 PM
Good set of lads the Jews  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #61 on: Today at 05:06:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:59:05 PM
Good set of lads the Jews  :like: :like:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Reply #62 on: Today at 05:11:48 PM
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
