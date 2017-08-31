Oldfield

Re: Operation Bulldozer Phase One Is Completed « Reply #52 on: Today at 02:30:54 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:21 PM Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 21, 2021, 09:22:07 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 21, 2021, 08:31:31 PM Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.





Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.

Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here

Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.