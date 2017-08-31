|
Jimmy Cooper
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.
Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Was always going to happen at some point. It was getting very racist and very toxic on here
The board was open to all viewpoints, it's up to people to debate the rights and wrongs of them, all this banning is detrimental to the spirit of the board unless it causes Steve personal legal problems.Its getting like fmttm on here.
towz
Yes - the antisemitism is horrific.... you should be on the banned list along with Crocket etc.
I hope Cleveland Police who are monitoring this site have a word.
Oh jesus seriously, Oddfield still here ?
Jimmy Cooper
If he's broke no rules why not, debate or ignore. Plenty on here throw the racist accusations around based on posts they read, he's just posting his beliefs. People are always (mis) quoting Voltaire and then not living up to it.
