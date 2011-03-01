Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2021, 04:16:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Operation Bulldozer Phase One Is Completed  (Read 708 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 093



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM »
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 PM »
Nice one Steve 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 315



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:37:02 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 312


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:38:05 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 048



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 PM »
Testing Testing...
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 PM »
Sad that you had to do it ......some just got carried away with their ego's
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 629


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:37:02 PM
:like:

Oh. You're still here.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 315



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:37:02 PM
:like:

Oh. You're still here.

Youd better believe it, and rejoice.

I was shocked, like; thought I might get two banning sin a week

Homeless
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 644


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:48:34 PM »
 :pope2:

 :like:
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 644


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:51:40 PM »
Did nekder not survive the cull?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:17:29 PM »
Only got 3 accounts left  :gaz:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 807



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:58 PM »
Everything deleted bar the first page of posts  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:22:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted.


Haven't been on here enough lately. I seen all the drama on Twitter. Such a shame so much history has been lost because of shite like this.




RIP

All those amazing GIFs and cave wanking repartee.  Gone but not forgotten.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 280


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:24:58 PM
Everything deleted bar the first page of posts  lost

I never noticed. rava
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 PM »
Me neither til Jake said  :duh:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
boro_boro_boro
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 260


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 PM »
 
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 807



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 PM »
My Player Ratings Threads have gone.


cry    cry   cry
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 PM »
Getting rid of your boxing threads freed up and entire server
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 09:34:00 PM
My Player Ratings Threads have gone.


cry    cry   cry

Every cloud etc.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 280


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:53 PM
Me neither til Jake said  :duh:

Does this mean your grandparents have been resurrected, Bob and the bitch are free, Doom isnt a poly teacher anymore and Im cured :alastair:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 807



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:39:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:35:07 PM
Getting rid of your boxing threads freed up and entire server


Knew that was coming.


charles    charles    rava




Steve actually deleted the Boxing threads & the 'Official COB Prediction League' Thread a few months back when the Board died for a few weeks because of the overload.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :gaz:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 432


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 566

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 PM »
Hello
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules. 

I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about.  More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub.  I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.

FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time. 

There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules. 

I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about.  More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub.  I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.

FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time. 

There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.

 :pope2:

Best forum in the land, the racism and obsession in the last few months made it an awful place to be but we are on the up  :ponce:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 629


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules. 

I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about.  More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub.  I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.

FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time. 

There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.

 :pope2:

Did you just make...a good post? Fuck sake.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 10:25:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules. 

I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about.  More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub.  I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.

FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time. 

There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.

 :pope2:

Did you just make...a good post? Fuck sake.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 385


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:35:07 PM
Getting rid of your boxing threads freed up and entire server

 charles
Logged
CoB scum
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 579

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM »
Hello Im new
Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 629


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM
Hello Im new

Have you ever pushed a hen all the way up a tree just to see the look on it's stupid face?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 328



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:10:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:45:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM
Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.

I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

 
It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules. 

I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about.  More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub.  I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.

FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time. 

There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.

 :pope2:

 :like:

Early days but it already feels better. Today has been very civilised, some good posters come out of hibernation, multi accounts culled - bouncebackabilty I tells ya!
Logged
Uncle Marbles
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 78


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:06:08 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 684


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:20:24 AM »
As long as it doesn't turn into another boreme forum.


:like:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 422


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:49:37 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 12:20:24 AM
As long as it doesn't turn into another boreme forum.


:like:

Hiya!
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 113


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:52:26 AM »
The great cull survivors.   :mido:
Logged
tomo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 131


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:00:41 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 