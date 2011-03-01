Steve Göldby



I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.



Over 4,000 accounts deleted, over a million posts deleted. We have a grand total of 262 members now and I think I know who most of them are. There are no duplicates and no troll accounts - all are legit.I've heard what has been said about real names and I'm listening. More on that tomorrow.

Sad that you had to do it ......some just got carried away with their ego's

It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

It wont be the same without the madness and mayhem that made the board unique and libertarian. Dont put a swear filter on, that would kill it off.

We can get that back - we just need better moderation within the rules.



I don't want to post somewhere that is racist or where personal squabbles become real life threats etc but I do want some freedom to mess about. More than ever with COVID etc I want something to replace banter in the pub. I don't need to agree with everything posted or like every poster to enjoy the forum.



FMTTM is populated by wet fannies and hypocrites with a dull one-sided political agenda and while OneBoro is great for footie on match days (or during the transfer window) it is dead and humourless the rest of the time.



There is a clear gap for COB - as long as there are clear boundaries and some consistent light moderation to make people toe the line better (there has been hardly any) - it can easily get going again.



Best forum in the land, the racism and obsession in the last few months made it an awful place to be but we are on the up

Did you just make...a good post? Fuck sake.

