Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 10 090 The bulldozers are firing up... « on: Today at 03:35:12 PM » In the next few hours, I will be deleting every account on here that I don't recognise. We currently have 4,975 members and I expect this to go down to around 200 by the time I am done.



I am seriously considering completely wiping the Board - a total reset with every single post deleted so we can start again from scratch.



I want to end anonymity as well, completely, so would those who remain from the account cull consider changing their user name to their real name?

Jake past

Not a problem for me Steve if you have permanent mods on here and I know who they are also

El Capitan

Posts: 44 692 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:28 PM »





The cowardly trolls wont want their ID revealing





Sounds good steve (as long as I can keep my 6 accounts)The cowardly trolls wont want their ID revealing

Tommy Cooper

Personally Steve I think you have left it a bit late, I never posted much but an avid read, I like many have joined RR site, and I wish you well,

MF(c) DOOM

Be happy to let you have my real name but wouldn't be happy to post under my real name. Not when you get people ringing your employer, parking at the end of your drive, or sticking postcards through your letterbox

El Capitan

Sounds like a lot of hassle, everyone changing their message board usernames. Could we all change our real names instead?

Wee_Willie

Most sensible thing Ive read on here for some time. I personally wouldnt want anyone losing their job, livelihood etc ... an end to anonymity too

Block21

Steve are we talking posting under full names or just our first names? I would be up for either tbh

Jake past

Why can't you just say it like it is on here Steve and stop making suruptitious threats. Part of the problem over the years to be honest. I've text you, answer if you want

Bud Wiser

That'll prove popular.

kippers

I am not using my real name on here.

I have nothing to hide, I just dont want to get into a situation where Lids or someone has the opportunity to stalk me online or show up at my house.



Anything else I am cool with.

Robbso

My name has already been posted on here by some nut job. Nice to have a choice though

Jimmy Cooper

Nothing to hide but not for me Steve, how would you know they were using a real name anyway, yours sincerely

"Dave ".😄

I wouldn't wipe the board, just stop multiple accounts and ban the trolls.

King of the North

Like others have already said, I would happily sign up with my real name but wouldnt want to post with it.





This has all come about since lids got banned and moved to the other board. Like I said before good luck to them and I honestly believe we have lost some good posters. But what has really hurt this board is Bruces thread showing up the racism some posters thought was acceptable. As funny as lids and even rik could be their input on that thread was there for all to see and the likes of nekder trying to defend it didnt help.



Lets hope we can all have our Alamo moment and draw a line in the sand and move on from it.



Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 311 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:43:42 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 03:47:52 PM Be happy to let you have my real name but wouldn't be happy to post under my real name. Not when you get people ringing your employer, parking at the end of your drive, or sticking postcards through your letterbox



Damn right. Theres a good few on here in the past few months, and over the years, who are bloody nuts. Moderation doesnt exist, Steve; you need to prove you can run the board properly

Block21

What about if you sign up and to be accepted you would have to email photo ID or something

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 10 381Not big and not clever Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:04:55 PM »



Just a thought, what if someone else has the same real name as you?Mind you, there can't be too many other Satan Dentressangles out there.

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 13 221Once in every lifetime Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:13:18 PM » The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.





If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.





Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).

The_Duffers_Ghost

Posts: 111 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #31 on: Today at 05:14:45 PM » Have never signed up with my real name on a web forum and never will.



You don't even have an SSL certificate installed on the site. So if you asked for some form of photo ID you would need to sort that 1st thing.



It's just a bit of fun to come on here but the lack of moderation has ultimately been the downfall of COB but its also its draw.



It's your site so do with it what you feel is the best option.



Logged

King of the North

Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.



Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 716 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #34 on: Today at 05:16:57 PM » I would give my real name for admin reference but wouldnt want to use my real name. To me it appears admin want to move from no/ little moderation to the other end of the spectrum.



You need to attract new users- not put them off. If closer moderation leads to racism and paedo threads being eliminated then you are on your way to a clean up. This with the banning of the main protagonists can help clean the board up and offer a more desirable environment to be seen in. Logged

Block21

Posts: 862 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #35 on: Today at 05:20:00 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:16:57 PM I would give my real name for admin reference but wouldnt want to use my real name. To me it appears admin want to move from no/ little moderation to the other end of the spectrum.



You need to attract new users- not put them off. If closer moderation leads to racism and paedo threads being eliminated then you are on your way to a clean up. This with the banning of the main protagonists can help clean the board up and offer a more desirable environment to be seen in.



Good post oldskool lad

RIK MAYALL

If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.



Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.

Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.



I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

Priv

If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.



Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.

Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.



I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.

PoliteDwarf

I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that. Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient. If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.

Block21

If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.



Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.

Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.



I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.

Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.

I think we are all pretty much on the same page

Block21

Posts: 862 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #42 on: Today at 05:42:26 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:40:38 PM I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that. Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient. If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.



That's another good suggestion

Jake past

Posts: 1 624 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #43 on: Today at 05:45:06 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:40:38 PM I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that. Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient. If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.

All it needs is consistent moderation really. You can spot the troll posts within about two or three posts

nekder365

Like now only defending myself....

Scream till they hear you....

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 716 Re: The bulldozers are firing up... « Reply #48 on: Today at 06:19:38 PM » Create a set of terms and conditions posters have to adhere to. Anyone deviating is banned for a set period or indefinitely. One thing, personal threats of any kind ban the poster completely.



There is a great chance of making the board more welcoming to all. Promote the fact you are free to post your opinion ( within reason) without the fear of being banned for political views or views that may appear to challenge the owners views.



I am sure if this is implemented there are new posters to be had. COB has a reputation- rightly or wrongly- for being a forum where anything- literally anything- goes. Wont be success overnight but if people see real change it could well capture new posters Logged