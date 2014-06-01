|
RIK MAYALL
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.
If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.
Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).
Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.
If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.
Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.
Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.
I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Block21
It's a good shout that
Logged
Priv
Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.
Logged
Block21
Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.
I think we are all pretty much on the same page
Logged
