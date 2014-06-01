Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The bulldozers are firing up...  (Read 760 times)
Steve Göldby
Posts: 10 090



« on: Today at 03:35:12 PM »
In the next few hours, I will be deleting every account on here that I don't recognise. We currently have 4,975 members and I expect this to go down to around 200 by the time I am done.

I am seriously considering completely wiping the Board - a total reset with every single post deleted so we can start again from scratch.

I want to end anonymity as well, completely, so would those who remain from the account cull consider changing their user name to their real name?  
Logged
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:35:12 PM
In the next few hours, I will be deleting every account on here that I don't recognise. We currently have 4,975 members and I expect this to go down to around 200 by the time I am done.

I am seriously considering completely wiping the Board - a total reset with every single post deleted so we can start again from scratch.

I want to end anonymity as well, completely, so would those who remain from the account cull consider changing their user name to their real name?  
Not a problem for me Steve if you have permanent mods on here and I know who they are also  jc
« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:57 PM by Jake past » Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 692


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:28 PM »
Sounds good steve (as long as I can keep my 6 accounts)


The cowardly trolls wont want their ID revealing 


Logged
TedBongo
Posts: 479



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:39:57 PM »
I've never used my real name on a message board and never will
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 323


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:43:45 PM »
Personally Steve I think you have left it a bit late, I never posted much but an avid read, I like many have joined RR site, and I wish you well,
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:43:53 PM »
Sounds good Steve happy to do that
Logged
Posts: 11 623


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:46:49 PM »
Quote from: TedBongo on Today at 03:39:57 PM
I've never used my real name on a message board and never will

I'm disappointed and surprised you're not called Ted Bongo.
Logged
Posts: 4 324



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:47:52 PM »
Be happy to let you have my real name but wouldn't be happy to post under my real name. Not when you get people ringing your employer, parking at the end of your drive, or sticking postcards through your letterbox
Logged
Posts: 44 692


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:48:40 PM »
Sounds like a lot of hassle, everyone changing their message board usernames. Could we all change our real names instead?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 445



« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:50:56 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:35:12 PM
In the next few hours, I will be deleting every account on here that I don't recognise. We currently have 4,975 members and I expect this to go down to around 200 by the time I am done.

I am seriously considering completely wiping the Board - a total reset with every single post deleted so we can start again from scratch.

I want to end anonymity as well, completely, so would those who remain from the account cull consider changing their user name to their real name?  

Most sensible thing Ive read on here for some time. I personally wouldnt want anyone losing their job, livelihood etc ... an end to anonymity too  :like:
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:52:13 PM »
Steve are we talking posting under full names or just our first names? I would be up for either tbh
Logged
TedBongo
Posts: 479



« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:46:49 PM
Quote from: TedBongo on Today at 03:39:57 PM
I've never used my real name on a message board and never will

I'm disappointed and surprised you're not called Ted Bongo.
That's Edward Bongo to you sunshine if you don't mind
Logged
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:01:28 PM »
Why can't you just say it like it is on here Steve and stop making suruptitious threats. Part of the problem over the years to be honest. I've text you, answer if you want
Logged
Mickgaz
Posts: 311


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:10:04 PM »
More than happy to post under my real name Steve 👍
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 090



« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:11:12 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 04:01:28 PM
Why can't you just say it like it is on here Steve and stop making suruptitious threats. Part of the problem over the years to be honest. I've text you, answer if you want

What threats have I made?

*"like it is" version: What the fuck you talking about you mad bastard?  :alf:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 183

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:35:12 PM
In the next few hours, I will be deleting every account on here that I don't recognise. We currently have 4,975 members and I expect this to go down to around 200 by the time I am done.

I am seriously considering completely wiping the Board - a total reset with every single post deleted so we can start again from scratch.

I want to end anonymity as well, completely, so would those who remain from the account cull consider changing their user name to their real name?  

That'll prove popular.  
Logged
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:14:30 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:11:12 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 04:01:28 PM
Why can't you just say it like it is on here Steve and stop making suruptitious threats. Part of the problem over the years to be honest. I've text you, answer if you want

What threats have I made?

*"like it is" version: What the fuck you talking about you mad bastard?  :alf:
Threats don't have to include violence you mad bastard. Talk to me outside of this. You have my number now
Logged
kippers
Posts: 2 694


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:17:32 PM »
I am not using my real name on here.
I have nothing to hide, I just dont want to get into a situation where Lids or someone has the opportunity to stalk me online or show up at my house.

Anything else I am cool with.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 271


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:22:29 PM »
My name has already been posted on here by some nut job. Nice to have a choice though :basil:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 692


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:25:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:22:29 PM
My name has already been posted on here by some nut job. Nice to have a choice though :basil:


Val Stealer?  :pd:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 431


The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:29:01 PM »
Nothing to hide but not for me Steve, how would you know they were using a real name anyway, yours sincerely
 "Dave ".😄
I wouldn't wipe the board, just stop multiple accounts and ban the trolls.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 271


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:29:31 PM »
Thats my Sunday name.
Logged
King of the North
Posts: 1 640


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:38:42 PM »
Like others have already said, I would happily sign up with my real name but wouldnt want to post with it.


This has all come about since lids got banned and moved to the other board. Like I said before good luck to them and I honestly believe we have lost some good posters. But what has really hurt this board is Bruces thread showing up the racism some posters thought was acceptable. As funny as lids and even rik could be their input on that thread was there for all to see and the likes of nekder trying to defend it didnt help.

Lets hope we can all have our Alamo moment and draw a line in the sand and move on from it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 311



« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:43:42 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 03:47:52 PM
Be happy to let you have my real name but wouldn't be happy to post under my real name. Not when you get people ringing your employer, parking at the end of your drive, or sticking postcards through your letterbox

Damn right. Theres a good few on here in the past few months, and over the years, who are bloody nuts. Moderation doesnt exist, Steve; you need to prove you can run the board properly
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:47:14 PM »
What about if you sign up and to be accepted you would have to email photo ID or something
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 311



« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:16 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 04:47:14 PM
What about if you sign up and to be accepted you would have to email photo ID or something

No problem. Steve knows my lovely mush anyway
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 692


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:52:00 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 04:47:14 PM
What about if you sign up and to be accepted you would have to email photo ID or something


 :matty:
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 317

Superstar


« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:53:28 PM »
 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 381


Not big and not clever


« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:00:22 PM »
 :pd:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 381


Not big and not clever


« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:04:55 PM »
Just a thought, what if someone else has the same real name as you?  :pd:

Mind you, there can't be too many other Satan Dentressangles out there.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 13 221


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:13:18 PM »
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
Posts: 111


« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:14:45 PM »
Have never signed up with my real name on a web forum and never will.  

You don't even have an SSL certificate installed on the site.  So if you asked for some form of photo ID you would need to sort that 1st thing.

It's just a bit of fun to come on here but the lack of moderation has ultimately been the downfall of COB but its also its draw.

It's your site so do with it what you feel is the best option.
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:15:47 PM »
I think dropping an email for verification would be fine
Logged
King of the North
Posts: 1 640


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:16:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:13:18 PM
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).


Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 716


« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:16:57 PM »
I would give my real name for admin reference but wouldnt want to use my real name. To me it appears admin want to move from no/ little moderation to the other end of the spectrum.

You need to attract new users- not put them off. If closer moderation leads to racism and paedo threads being eliminated then you are on your way to a clean up. This with the banning of the main protagonists can help clean the board up and offer a more desirable environment to be seen in.
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:20:00 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:16:57 PM
I would give my real name for admin reference but wouldnt want to use my real name. To me it appears admin want to move from no/ little moderation to the other end of the spectrum.

You need to attract new users- not put them off. If closer moderation leads to racism and paedo threads being eliminated then you are on your way to a clean up. This with the banning of the main protagonists can help clean the board up and offer a more desirable environment to be seen in.

Good post oldskool lad
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 13 221


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:20:35 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:16:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:13:18 PM
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).


Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.



If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.

Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.
Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.

I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:21:43 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:35 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:16:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:13:18 PM
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).


Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.



If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.

Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.
Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.

I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

It's a good shout that
Logged
Red Rebel
Posts: 56


« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:21:55 PM »
Steve Smith is a common name.  :ponce:
Logged
Priv
Posts: 1 340


« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:36:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:35 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:16:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:13:18 PM
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).


Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.



If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.

Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.
Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.

I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 381


Not big and not clever


« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:40:38 PM »
I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that.  Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient.  If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:41:13 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 05:36:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:35 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:16:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:13:18 PM
The only way I think it can be done is verify by Passport or Driving License.


If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about.


Saying that there is no way posters can or should post under their real names, especially after the capio situation(which he brought on himself).


Very sensible post. But there would be posters that dont really get involved with the nonsense that goes on but would still be reluctant to let go of their anonymity.



If Steve is the only person who knows posters identity, there shouldn't be a problem.

Email verification. Picture of poster holding the relevant ID. Easy.
Then once Steve has seen the proof, it gets deleted.

I'd trust Steve to delete the ID upon registration.

Same here, I pressed the delete account link yesterday (hasnt seemed to of happened yet), as didnt want any association with the fallout from the last few days, but if their is going to be a crack down and clearout il gladly stay, I wouldnt want my name viewable to all though, no issue with steve having my details, I just dont trust it not to be used against me now or in the future from other members or ex members or certainly a few members from other board(s) out to stir trouble.

I think we are all pretty much on the same page
Logged
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 862


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:42:26 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:40:38 PM
I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that.  Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient.  If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.

That's another good suggestion
Logged
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:45:06 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:40:38 PM
I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that.  Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient.  If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.
All it needs is consistent moderation really. You can spot the troll posts within about two or three posts
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 13 221


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 05:45:06 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:40:38 PM
I think the photo ID thing is fine if you wanted to keep it a closed shop but you're not going to attract new passing trade so to speak with that.  Text message verification when you sign in should be sufficient.  If someone really wants to troll the website and pay for ten mobile phone numbers good luck to them.
All it needs is consistent moderation really. You can spot the troll posts within about two or three posts


You've just quoted the biggest one....
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 4 971


« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:51:55 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 04:38:42 PM
Like others have already said, I would happily sign up with my real name but wouldnt want to post with it.


This has all come about since lids got banned and moved to the other board. Like I said before good luck to them and I honestly believe we have lost some good posters. But what has really hurt this board is Bruces thread showing up the racism some posters thought was acceptable. As funny as lids and even rik could be their input on that thread was there for all to see and the likes of nekder trying to defend it didnt help.

Lets hope we can all have our Alamo moment and draw a line in the sand and move on from it.



Like now only defending myself....
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 306

Crabamity


« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:52:44 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:04:55 PM
Just a thought, what if someone else has the same real name as you?  :pd:

Mind you, there can't be too many other Satan Dentressangles out there.

Are you norberts dad?
Logged
Block21
Posts: 862


« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:13
Good to see you back Ken  :like:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 716


« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:19:38 PM »
Create a set of terms and conditions posters have to adhere to. Anyone deviating is banned for a set period or indefinitely. One thing, personal threats of any kind ban the poster completely.

There is a great chance of making the board more welcoming to all. Promote the fact you are free to post your opinion ( within reason) without the fear of being banned for political views or views that may appear to challenge the owners views.

I am sure if this is implemented there are new posters to be had. COB has a reputation- rightly or wrongly- for being a forum where anything- literally anything- goes. Wont be success overnight but if people see real change it could well capture new posters
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 407



« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:20:36 PM »
I don't see the need to use your real name on a message board, I certainly wouldn't - with the likes of Notts around, who tried to track me down and threatened to smash my face in cos I said he knew nowt about cricket   klins which he didn't   and then Sockets threatening to "end my life" because I didn't have blonde hair and blue eyes  lost I won't be using my real tinker thanks very much  
If the racism, the threats of violence and the paedo accusations had not been tolerated for so long then you wouldn't have to take the measures you are Steve. I do understand why you are suggesting it mind, it's just a shame that some misinterpret freedom of speech as being given the green light for hate and vitriol  
Logged
