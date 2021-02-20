Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Neil Warnock is a gammon.  (Read 1082 times)
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« on: February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM »
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jake past
« Reply #1 on: February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: February 20, 2021, 11:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?

I always have to google the bugger
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: February 20, 2021, 11:11:42 PM »
I dont like it on a carvery, gravy and gammon is all wrong
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: February 20, 2021, 11:13:44 PM »
Slow cooker in Coke 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: February 20, 2021, 11:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?
Someone who voted for brexit according to the lefties on here like Matty and the fmttm crowd.😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jake past
« Reply #6 on: February 20, 2021, 11:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 11:17:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?
Someone who voted for brexit according to the lefties on here like Matty and the fmttm crowd.😎
I wasn't allowed to vote because at the time I'd been living out of the country too long. I'm a brexiteer btw  jc
Jake past
« Reply #7 on: February 20, 2021, 11:35:10 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:24:33 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 11:17:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?
Someone who voted for brexit according to the lefties on here like Matty and the fmttm crowd.😎
I wasn't allowed to vote because at the time I'd been living out of the country too long. I'm a brexiteer btw  jc
It's for similar reasons why I want to tell all these WHO cunts to fuck right off.i know all the shit abou common good but if I was given a choice between my family and yours, I'll chose mine. If it's my country or yours it's mine. Get us as safe as we can then save the rest of the world
. If we weren't so lacks to start with we wouldn't be in this position in the first place
barwick b'stard
« Reply #8 on: February 21, 2021, 10:04:02 AM »
Warnock is a good man. More than can be said for the arseholes on fmttm.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 244

Infant Herpes


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:35:10 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:24:33 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 11:17:24 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 11:00:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 20, 2021, 10:49:16 PM
Wonder if Rob will bring that upon at his next media conference,  we have a question from the bloke dressed like captain cook neil.


What's a gammon?
Someone who voted for brexit according to the lefties on here like Matty and the fmttm crowd.😎
I wasn't allowed to vote because at the time I'd been living out of the country too long. I'm a brexiteer btw  jc
It's for similar reasons why I want to tell all these WHO cunts to fuck right off.i know all the shit abou common good but if I was given a choice between my family and yours, I'll chose mine. If it's my country or yours it's mine. Get us as safe as we can then save the rest of the world
. If we weren't so lacks to start with we wouldn't be in this position in the first place


You are Milton Friedman and I claim my fiver!

You have reduced a complex economical debate down to the level of Ramsey Street. You thick fucking cunt.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 PM »
That site is a cesspit of extremism and racism.

Needs reporting to the club and Gibson
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:43:18 PM »
  ya report Gibson to the club.....he is the club ya inuntoxisfied,noncompliance type of ........of...of....non drunkard type of person.........sort ya wig out here Kidda, we not playing games ere like....

Yer in or...........yer out     🤔  I'm going in me like n'that

Shabba x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:44:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:17:28 PM
That site is a cesspit of extremism and racism.

Needs reporting to the club and Gibson


Which one? 






 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
