Block21

Posts: 840 Saturday night poll « on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 PM » I'm going with yes and we will finish 6th UTB Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Saturday night poll « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 PM » Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍 Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 368 Re: Saturday night poll « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 PM » Unless hes still supping his Stella from NYE 2020, the booze wont be to blame Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 515The ace face. Re: Saturday night poll « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 PM » Im saying we can get promotion, not saying we will. And Im at work clever cunts.💪

( still pissed like.😂) Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 368 Re: Saturday night poll « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:30 PM » Sniffing product samples in the lab no doubt. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 368 Re: Saturday night poll « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM » I work with alcohol now. Copious amounts of it Logged