February 21, 2021, 06:19:43 AM
Question: Can the boro be promoted? (Comment with final position prediction)
Yes - 6 (100%)
No - 0 (0%)
Total Voters: 6

Author Topic: Saturday night poll  (Read 209 times)
Block21
Posts: 840


« on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 PM »
I'm going with yes and we will finish 6th UTB  :ponce:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 515


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 PM »
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 368


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:51:08 PM
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 634


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:52:46 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:51:08 PM
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍


Booze is a powerful thing.
Robbso
Posts: 14 368


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 PM »
Unless hes still supping his Stella from NYE 2020, the booze wont be to blame
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 515


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 PM »
Im saying we can get promotion, not saying we will. And Im at work clever cunts.💪
( still pissed like.😂)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 368


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:30 PM »
Sniffing product samples in the lab no doubt.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 515


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:25:30 PM
Sniffing product samples in the lab no doubt.
Not the stuff  I handle.its not a meth lab.😀
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 368


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM »
I work with alcohol now. Copious amounts of it jc
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 515


The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
I work with alcohol now. Copious amounts of it jc
Pub job😂
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 368


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 PM »
I wish, Id be doing fuck all.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 634


Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM »
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(

Kenny will be back I'm sure
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 634


Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 11:44:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:41:23 PM
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(

Kenny will be back I'm sure

The poor chap is off his tits. I'm going for it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 313



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 PM »
Well get second on last day of season, oh yes
kippers
Posts: 2 702


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:57:22 AM »
All depends on how we jell between now and the end of the season.

I remember Blackpool being in this situation in 2010. They became capable of beating anyone with flowing attacking football, but individual players were no great shakes.
 Its possible if we cut out the hoofball gamble and get the best from the likes of Fletch, Morsey and Tav.
