February 21, 2021, 06:19:43 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Saturday night poll
Poll
Question:
Can the boro be promoted? (Comment with final position prediction)
Yes
6 (100%)
No
0 (0%)
Total Voters: 6
Author
Topic: Saturday night poll (Read 209 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 840
Saturday night poll
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:04 PM »
I'm going with yes and we will finish 6th UTB
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 515
The ace face.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:08 PM »
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 368
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:51:08 PM
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 634
Bugger.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:43 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 10:52:46 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:51:08 PM
Can not will,via 6th place if it happens. Well make the play offs though. ⚽️👍
Booze is a powerful thing.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 368
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:13 PM »
Unless hes still supping his Stella from NYE 2020, the booze wont be to blame
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 515
The ace face.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:47 PM »
Im saying we can get promotion, not saying we will. And Im at work clever cunts.💪
( still pissed like.😂)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 368
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:30 PM »
Sniffing product samples in the lab no doubt.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 515
The ace face.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:25:30 PM
Sniffing product samples in the lab no doubt.
Not the stuff I handle.its not a meth lab.😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 368
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:00 PM »
I work with alcohol now. Copious amounts of it
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 515
The ace face.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:32:00 PM
I work with alcohol now. Copious amounts of it
Pub job😂
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 368
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:40 PM »
I wish, Id be doing fuck all.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 634
Bugger.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:23 PM »
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 840
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:31 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:41:23 PM
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(
Kenny will be back I'm sure
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 634
Bugger.
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:49 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 11:44:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:41:23 PM
I really want to post a cute animal picture, but I have no one.to post it at anymore :-(
Kenny will be back I'm sure
The poor chap is off his tits. I'm going for it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 313
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:55 PM »
Well get second on last day of season, oh yes
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 702
Re: Saturday night poll
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:57:22 AM »
All depends on how we jell between now and the end of the season.
I remember Blackpool being in this situation in 2010. They became capable of beating anyone with flowing attacking football, but individual players were no great shakes.
Its possible if we cut out the hoofball gamble and get the best from the likes of Fletch, Morsey and Tav.
Logged
