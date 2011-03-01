Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wheres Bernie  (Read 1054 times)
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:56:42 PM
If The Met see it theyll all join, allegedly

https://mobile.twitter.com/ClePolFootball/status/1363057364342079488
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 313



« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:07:24 AM »
 

Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:09:49 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:24 AM


Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner

Don't think so, I believe it's just the poster who made the remark but it would be down to the site owner to hand over relevant IPs and stuff
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 313



« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:18:26 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:09:49 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:24 AM


Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner

Don't think so, I believe it's just the poster who made the remark but it would be down to the site owner to hand over relevant IPs and stuff

Mine will lead them to Home House
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:20:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:18:26 AM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:09:49 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:24 AM


Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner

Don't think so, I believe it's just the poster who made the remark but it would be down to the site owner to hand over relevant IPs and stuff

Mine will lead them to Home House

 

They are welcome to mine
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:35:43 AM »
barry prudom is a friend is a friend is a friend...barry Prudom is a friend...... monkey
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:47:41 AM »
how much is that piggy in the window....oink oink.....  :wanker:
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 140


« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:53:55 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:47:41 AM
how much is that piggy in the window....oink oink.....  :wanker:

Dance boy, you're on the list
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:54:31 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySHrdKPAVCY&ab_channel=AdsNTrailers
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:54:59 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 12:53:55 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:47:41 AM
how much is that piggy in the window....oink oink.....  :wanker:

Dance boy, you're on the list

 jc
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 140


« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:56:41 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:54:31 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySHrdKPAVCY&ab_channel=AdsNTrailers

 jobs, firms looking at getting shot of dead wood. This site is a modern day of version of open shop voting, its a Governments dream
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:03:21 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 12:56:41 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:54:31 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySHrdKPAVCY&ab_channel=AdsNTrailers

 jobs, firms looking at getting shot of dead wood. This site is a modern day of version of open shop voting, its a Governments dream



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyWbf2oIxgU&ab_channel=Hoolinews.......

 jc
