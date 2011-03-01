Re: Wheres Bernie « Reply #103 on: Today at 12:18:26 AM » Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:09:49 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:07:24 AM



Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner

Dunno what the law is as to who is at risk. I assume both the poster and the site owner

Don't think so, I believe it's just the poster who made the remark but it would be down to the site owner to hand over relevant IPs and stuff

Don't think so, I believe it's just the poster who made the remark but it would be down to the site owner to hand over relevant IPs and stuff

Mine will lead them to Home House Mine will lead them to Home House