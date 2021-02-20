Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 14, 2021, 05:36:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Where has Bruces thread gone?  (Read 2373 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 343


View Profile
« on: February 20, 2021, 03:53:25 PM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 294


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 20, 2021, 03:55:26 PM »
 monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 957


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 20, 2021, 03:55:40 PM »
Should have kept it, the racists don't like it up em  
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 794


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM »
It defected to the new board
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 338


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 22, 2021, 01:02:01 PM »
Never even saw it and who is Bruce?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 805


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2021, 01:17:40 PM »
Quote from: The_Duffers_Ghost on February 22, 2021, 01:02:01 PM
Never even saw it and who is Bruce?

Who is Bruce?  Very good question that I don't think we ever got to know the answer to 
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 581


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2021, 02:07:58 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 03:55:40 PM
Should have kept it, the racists don't like it up em  

I see you've let the one stay on though where you called newyiddion from FlyMe a nonce.

Must mean you like it up you does it? 🤔
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #7 on: February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 802



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 22, 2021, 05:43:06 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

How very DARE we? 

Was a joke 
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 865


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 22, 2021, 05:45:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Oh, it did. 
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 22, 2021, 05:51:52 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #11 on: February 22, 2021, 06:13:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 22, 2021, 05:43:06 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

How very DARE we? 

Was a joke 
Ok fairs fair i apologise for my tone.
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #12 on: February 22, 2021, 06:13:41 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2021, 05:45:02 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Oh, it did. 

Oh it did not......
Logged
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 295


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 22, 2021, 06:30:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Bad attitude.  Maybe a short break from these platforms would help you be better overall.
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #14 on: February 22, 2021, 06:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on February 22, 2021, 06:30:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Bad attitude.  Maybe a short break from these platforms would help you be better overall.


Ok tell me why you determined i had a "bad attitude"?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 794


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #16 on: February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 794


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 802



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 22, 2021, 07:02:03 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






You'll get banned, you mad bastard! mick mick
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #19 on: February 22, 2021, 07:04:59 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.

Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.

I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.

How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?
Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #20 on: February 22, 2021, 07:08:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 22, 2021, 07:02:03 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






You'll get banned, you mad bastard! mick mick

I am quite fed up with your little sarky quips.....
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: February 22, 2021, 07:10:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:04:59 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.

Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.

I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.

How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?

Logged
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #22 on: February 22, 2021, 07:11:15 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 22, 2021, 07:10:01 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:04:59 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.

Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.

I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.

How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?



Behave Clem...........
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 794


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: February 22, 2021, 07:13:37 PM »
I get that you feel that you need to defend yourself and because your board is a closed shop to onlookers this place is where you have had to do it. But after the way you set your place up its a bit cheeky isnt it?

You did the message board equivalent of going in Asda to hand out flyers for tesco!!!

Like I said before, good luck to you and everyone that joined. Wish you well.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 802



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: February 22, 2021, 07:28:36 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:08:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 22, 2021, 07:02:03 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:58:42 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 06:50:50 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 06:44:40 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 05:37:49 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 20, 2021, 03:56:14 PM
It defected to the new board

No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.

Get a grip of yourself

 :meltdown:



Your a racist........

Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.

Even Cleveland Police have been at me.

Tell me how you would feeling right now?




 I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.

Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.

What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?






You'll get banned, you mad bastard! mick mick

I am quite fed up with your little sarky quips.....



Yes, this place has never been a place where members take the piss out of one-another to keep us all grounded, never. Have you lost your sense of Teesside?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 897



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: February 22, 2021, 07:30:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:11:15 PM

Behave Clem...........

WTF are you on about now?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: February 22, 2021, 07:31:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 22, 2021, 07:30:24 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:11:15 PM

Behave Clem...........

WTF are you on about now?

Dad, he doesn't understand that you animate your pictures and I don't.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 897



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: February 22, 2021, 07:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 22, 2021, 07:31:46 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 22, 2021, 07:30:24 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:11:15 PM

Behave Clem...........

WTF are you on about now?

Dad, he doesn't understand that you animate your pictures and I don't.

Aaaah ok - got it - he thinks we are the same person.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Guest
« Reply #28 on: February 22, 2021, 07:37:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 22, 2021, 07:36:14 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 22, 2021, 07:31:46 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 22, 2021, 07:30:24 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 07:11:15 PM

Behave Clem...........

WTF are you on about now?


Dad, he doesn't understand that you animate your pictures and I don't.

Aaaah ok - got it - he thinks we are the same person.

Sorry my bad...............................
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 551


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: February 22, 2021, 10:37:09 PM »
Log off Ken tomorrow will be a better day.  :like:
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 857


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: February 23, 2021, 11:39:14 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on February 22, 2021, 10:37:09 PM
Log off Ken tomorrow will be a better day.  :like:

When there's a dawn raid at his home and carting him off to the slammer for internet word crimes 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 294


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:21:13 AM »
Trawling some old threads to kill a bit of time..... I thought I would pop
this one back up......an old classic as they say......Its shame Steve
deleted the history of this place....the was some corkers on here going back to towersy'

days posting from the control room down seal sands way,,,,,,,,

anyway, enjoy this one from kenny boy to help pass the morning away.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
jack inoff
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 177


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:58:14 PM »
Unsure why this thread was bumped up.
That nekder dude seems an odd character.
Can someone confirm it's him off Red R.
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 957


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:13:15 PM »
Quote from: jack inoff on Today at 02:58:14 PM
Unsure why this thread was bumped up.
That nekder dude seems an odd character.
Can someone confirm it's him off Red R.

Why the personal dig at Ken? He's a good bloke, if you want to know more about him why don't you speak to him on red roar
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 