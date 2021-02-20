|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
How very DARE we?
Was a joke
Ok fairs fair i apologise for my tone.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Oh, it did.
Oh it did not......
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Bad attitude. Maybe a short break from these platforms would help you be better overall.
Ok tell me why you determined i had a "bad attitude"?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
King of the North
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
You'll get banned, you mad bastard!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.
Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.
I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.
How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
You'll get banned, you mad bastard!
I am quite fed up with your little sarky quips.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.
Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.
I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.
How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
Where is the racist nonsense? The accusations are not about anybody connected with me. It is/was a poster on here.
Why should i take his flak?
Even you must be able to take that point.
I am not the said poster but i am being trolled everywhere because of it.
How is it unreasonable of my to "put out these fires"?
Behave Clem...........
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
It defected to the new board
No it has not. Wrap these kind of "jokes" up.
Get a grip of yourself
Your a racist........
Thats what my twitter and other social media have screamed at me all weekend because the saintly Block21 plastered my sites name on COB. I had nothing to do with any yusuf thing.
Even Cleveland Police have been at me.
Tell me how you would feeling right now?
I would be feeling fine as I wouldnt be posting racist nonsense on here or anywhere else.
Maybe being a board moderator/ owner isnt for you if you are having to spend your time trawling other message boards putting fires out because of accusations about your board or its posters.
What do you believe that your board offers that the other boro fan boards dont?
You'll get banned, you mad bastard!
I am quite fed up with your little sarky quips.....
Yes, this place has never been a place where members take the piss out of one-another to keep us all grounded, never. Have you lost your sense of Teesside?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
Guest
|
Behave Clem...........
WTF are you on about now?
Dad, he doesn't understand that you animate your pictures and I don't.
Aaaah ok - got it - he thinks we are the same person.
Sorry my bad...............................
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
Trawling some old threads to kill a bit of time..... I thought I would pop
this one back up......an old classic as they say......Its shame Steve
deleted the history of this place....the was some corkers on here going back to towersy'
days posting from the control room down seal sands way,,,,,,,,
anyway, enjoy this one from kenny boy to help pass the morning away.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
|
|