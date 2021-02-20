PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 385





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 385Not big and not clever Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #7 on: February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM » Are the two mutually exclusive or something? Logged CoB scum

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 401





Posts: 2 401 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #11 on: February 20, 2021, 04:52:53 PM » Nothing wrong with having a number 1 and a number 2 to throw one up every so often as someone used to tell us regularly. No pics though, thanks « Last Edit: February 20, 2021, 04:54:28 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 057





Posts: 1 057 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #12 on: February 20, 2021, 04:59:54 PM » Not that im a big hitter but I'm still here......will the other place survive who knows but good luck to them......its not 4 me to say the door is open for their return should RR...flop.. Logged

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 624







Posts: 1 624 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #13 on: February 20, 2021, 05:03:44 PM » I'll still post on both, got no axe to grind on here as long as people stay within the rounds of sanity. Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 870





Posts: 870 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #19 on: February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM » All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following Logged

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 624







Posts: 1 624 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #23 on: February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM » Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 834





Posts: 834 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #26 on: February 20, 2021, 10:55:59 PM » Not a fkin clue where the other place is .......but we won 2-0 so worlds good , stay happy Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 834





Posts: 834 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 AM » Why on earth some get so wired up on a message board is mad .......just turn it off & come back later , never understood the mentality of Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

TedBongo

Offline



Posts: 479







Posts: 479 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:26:25 PM » Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following



All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?



Makes you think.. All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?Makes you think.. Logged Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 624







Posts: 1 624 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:35:20 PM » Quote from: TedBongo on Yesterday at 03:26:25 PM Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following



All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?



Makes you think..

All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?Makes you think.. Never been about any of the posters on here or on there for me. only fair moderation. I'll stay here if it's brought in and some of the shit that's been posted is filtered out. If it isn't, I'm on the other board permanently. Don't think Steve will give a shit either way to be honest Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 318



Superstar





Posts: 10 318Superstar Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM » I personally could never leave here, its like a mates club 👍

All the other boards have a place, but cob has always been our home .

Many leavers will be back and back soon hopefully 🤘🏻 Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 401





Posts: 2 401 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:43:56 PM » Yep COB is great when people are behaving, seemed to be back on track for a couple of weeks after the Bobup/crocket cull but then all the personal stuff between Liddle and Bernie made is hard work, most people just come on for some craic, like popping in to the pub, you generally don't go in for a ruck. Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 870





Posts: 870 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 07:58:26 PM » I honestly think the best thing for this board was removing Bob, lidds and crocket. Look how much better it has been minus the yusuf thread Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 385





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 385Not big and not clever Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 PM » You need to be a bit more specific with your Bobs. Bob1 gets very touchy. Logged CoB scum

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 907





Posts: 907 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 PM » I'm Bob.....and so's my Wife.



Shabba x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 609







Posts: 15 609 Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM »



I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion