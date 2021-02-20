Welcome,
Who has gone then?
Topic: Who has gone then?
kippers
Who has gone then?
«
on:
February 20, 2021, 03:06:38 PM
Terry ?
Thunder ?
Teamboro
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #1 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #2 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:44:45 PM
Me. Oh, no, wait on
Bud Wiser
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #3 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #4 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Bud Wiser
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #5 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:52:39 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Ok.
Just need to conjure myself up a spare email address then.
Teamboro
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #6 on:
February 20, 2021, 03:56:18 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
PoliteDwarf
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #7 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #8 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:00:52 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:56:18 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
If he is, I haven't seen his posts and given how some of the admin feel about him on there i'd be surprised to but I don't mind him when he's not going all mental
El Capitan
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #9 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:01:53 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
Yeah I think I missed this memo.
I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #10 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:03:45 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 20, 2021, 04:01:53 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
Yeah I think I missed this memo.
I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Slut
Itchy_ring
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #11 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:52:53 PM
Nothing wrong with having a number 1 and a number 2 to throw one up every so often as someone used to tell us regularly. No pics though, thanks
«
Last Edit: February 20, 2021, 04:54:28 PM by Itchy_ring
»
headset
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #12 on:
February 20, 2021, 04:59:54 PM
Not that im a big hitter but I'm still here......will the other place survive who knows but good luck to them......its not 4 me to say the door is open for their return should RR...flop..
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #13 on:
February 20, 2021, 05:03:44 PM
I'll still post on both, got no axe to grind on here as long as people stay within the rounds of sanity.
Block21
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #14 on:
February 20, 2021, 05:06:33 PM
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
monkeyman
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #15 on:
February 20, 2021, 05:19:26 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 05:06:33 PM
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
Technician
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #16 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:22:31 PM
So what's the link to this new board then - dying to take a peek
Pile
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #17 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #18 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:45:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
Me too
Block21
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #19 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
SmogOnTour
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #20 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:54:45 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
What did he get booted for?
Pile
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #21 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
Pile
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #22 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:56:17 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on February 20, 2021, 06:54:45 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
What did he get booted for?
Nobody knows.
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #23 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Pile
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #24 on:
February 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.
Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #25 on:
February 20, 2021, 07:05:10 PM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.
Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Have to agree with the oneboro remarks. It has a similar layout to the new board but I suppose if youre not part of it and it's quiet ( as it usually is) it's difficult to get involved
Gingerpig
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #26 on:
February 20, 2021, 10:55:59 PM
Not a fkin clue where the other place is .......but we won 2-0 so worlds good , stay happy
kippers
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 01:09:31 AM »
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident. The thread got pulled because Lids wouldnt let it lie and then started throwing the peado accusations around towards other posters. All in all, he has been completely out of control for the last month and operated with complete impunity.
Gingerpig
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:57 AM »
Why on earth some get so wired up on a message board is mad .......just turn it off & come back later , never understood the mentality of
Steve Göldby
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 03:02:43 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 01:09:31 AM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident.
Yes, it was...
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 03:04:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 03:02:43 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 01:09:31 AM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident.
Yes, it was...
Fucking hell he's alive
TedBongo
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 03:26:25 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?
Makes you think..
Jake past
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 03:35:20 PM »
Quote from: TedBongo on
Yesterday
at 03:26:25 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?
Makes you think..
Never been about any of the posters on here or on there for me. only fair moderation. I'll stay here if it's brought in and some of the shit that's been posted is filtered out. If it isn't, I'm on the other board permanently. Don't think Steve will give a shit either way to be honest
El Capitan
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:49 PM »
I know I dont
Tommy Cooper
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 03:50:47 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 20, 2021, 03:06:38 PM
Terry ?
Thunder ?
Me aswell
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:28 PM »
I personally could never leave here, its like a mates club 👍
All the other boards have a place, but cob has always been our home .
Many leavers will be back and back soon hopefully 🤘🏻
Itchy_ring
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 07:43:56 PM »
Yep COB is great when people are behaving, seemed to be back on track for a couple of weeks after the Bobup/crocket cull but then all the personal stuff between Liddle and Bernie made is hard work, most people just come on for some craic, like popping in to the pub, you generally don't go in for a ruck.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 07:43:56 PM
Yep COB is great when people are behaving, seemed to be back on track for a couple of weeks after the Bobup/crocket cull but then all the personal stuff between Liddle and Bernie made is hard work, most people just come on for some craic, like popping in to the pub, you generally don't go in for a ruck.
Shut up
Block21
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:26 PM »
I honestly think the best thing for this board was removing Bob, lidds and crocket. Look how much better it has been minus the yusuf thread
PoliteDwarf
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:16 PM »
You need to be a bit more specific with your Bobs. Bob1 gets very touchy.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:48 PM »
Fucking right he does.
Avenue of trees, ten minutes. Bring a torch
Bob_Ender
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:14 PM »
I'm Bob.....and so's my Wife.
Shabba x
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:17 PM »
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.
El Capitan
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.
Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:22:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.
Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces
He already had mumsnet. Greedy get.
PoliteDwarf
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:22:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.
Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces
It's called Come on Boro's tits.
Logged
LeeTublin
Re: Who has gone then?
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 12:58:55 AM »
Lids thought he could do what he wanted on here. Things ended up going much too far some of the stuff he posted was way over the top but he took lots of stick also. As hes admin on the new board im sure hes on his best behaviour but it wont last and he will soon be offering people fights he wont turn up for.
