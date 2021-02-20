Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2021, 04:16:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who has gone then?  (Read 1622 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 694


View Profile
« on: February 20, 2021, 03:06:38 PM »
Terry ?

Thunder ?
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 207



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM »
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 315



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 20, 2021, 03:44:45 PM »
Me. Oh, no, wait on
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 185

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 185

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 20, 2021, 03:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board

Ok.  :like:

Just need to conjure myself up a spare email address then.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 207



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 20, 2021, 03:56:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 385


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM »
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 20, 2021, 04:00:52 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:56:18 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 20, 2021, 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr

If he is, I haven't seen his posts and given how some of the admin feel about him on there i'd be surprised to but I don't mind him when he's not going all mental
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 20, 2021, 04:01:53 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:


Yeah I think I missed this memo.



I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 20, 2021, 04:03:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 20, 2021, 04:01:53 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 20, 2021, 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:


Yeah I think I missed this memo.



I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!

Slut mcl
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 401


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 20, 2021, 04:52:53 PM »
Nothing wrong with having a number 1 and a number 2 to throw one up every so often as someone used to tell us regularly.  No pics though, thanks  klins
« Last Edit: February 20, 2021, 04:54:28 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 057


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 20, 2021, 04:59:54 PM »
Not that im a big hitter but I'm still here......will the other place survive who knows but good luck to them......its not 4 me to say the door is open for their return should RR...flop.. :like:
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 20, 2021, 05:03:44 PM »
I'll still post on both, got no axe to grind on here as long as people stay within the rounds of sanity. jc
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 20, 2021, 05:06:33 PM »
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 440


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 20, 2021, 05:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 05:06:33 PM
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
  :ponce:
Logged
Technician
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 87


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 20, 2021, 06:22:31 PM »
So what's the link to this new board then - dying to take a peek

 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 496



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 20, 2021, 06:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 20, 2021, 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on February 20, 2021, 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.

Me too  jc
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM »
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 816


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: February 20, 2021, 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

What did he get booted for?
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 496



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 496



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: February 20, 2021, 06:56:17 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on February 20, 2021, 06:54:45 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

What did he get booted for?
Nobody knows.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 496



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: February 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.

Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: February 20, 2021, 07:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM
Quote from: Jake past on February 20, 2021, 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.

Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Have to agree with the oneboro remarks. It has a similar layout to the new board but I suppose if youre not part of it and it's quiet ( as it usually is) it's difficult to get involved
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: February 20, 2021, 10:55:59 PM »
Not a fkin clue where the other place is .......but we won 2-0  so worlds good , stay happy  :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 694


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:09:31 AM »
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.

In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident. The thread got pulled because Lids wouldnt let it lie and then started throwing the peado accusations around towards other posters. All in all, he has been completely out of control for the last month and operated with complete impunity.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 AM »
Why on earth some get so wired up on a message board is mad .......just turn it off & come back later , never understood the mentality  of  :meltdown:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 093



View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:02:43 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:09:31 AM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.

In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident.

Yes, it was...
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:04:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:02:43 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:09:31 AM
Quote from: Pile on February 20, 2021, 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.

In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident.

Yes, it was...

Fucking hell he's alive 
Logged
TedBongo
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 479



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:26:25 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?

Makes you think..
Logged
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:35:20 PM »
Quote from: TedBongo on Yesterday at 03:26:25 PM
Quote from: Block21 on February 20, 2021, 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

All very cult like both of them, there are many, many similarities in behavior it's uncanny... then again the question has to be asked has anyone ever seen TUMP and LIDL in the same room at the same time?

Makes you think..
Never been about any of the posters on here or on there for me. only fair moderation. I'll stay here if it's brought in and some of the shit that's been posted is filtered out. If it isn't, I'm on the other board permanently. Don't think Steve will give a shit either way to be honest  jc
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:36:49 PM »
I know I dont 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tommy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 323


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:50:47 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 20, 2021, 03:06:38 PM
Terry ?

Thunder ?

Me aswell
Logged
just like that
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 318

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM »
I personally could never leave here, its like a mates club 👍
All the other boards have a place, but cob has always been our home .
Many leavers will be back and back soon hopefully 🤘🏻
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 401


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:43:56 PM »
Yep COB is great when people are behaving, seemed to be back on track for a couple of weeks after the Bobup/crocket cull but then all the personal stuff between Liddle and Bernie made is hard work, most people just come on for some craic, like popping in to the pub, you generally don't go in for a ruck.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 315



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 07:44:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:43:56 PM
Yep COB is great when people are behaving, seemed to be back on track for a couple of weeks after the Bobup/crocket cull but then all the personal stuff between Liddle and Bernie made is hard work, most people just come on for some craic, like popping in to the pub, you generally don't go in for a ruck.

Shut up
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 07:58:26 PM »
I honestly think the best thing for this board was removing Bob, lidds and crocket. Look how much better it has been minus the yusuf thread
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 385


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 PM »
You need to be a bit more specific with your Bobs.  Bob1 gets very touchy.
Logged
CoB scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 315



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 PM »
Fucking right he does.

Avenue of trees, ten minutes. Bring a torch
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 907


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 PM »
I'm Bob.....and so's  my Wife.       

Shabba x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM »
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.

 :wanker:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 707


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:22:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.

 :wanker:


Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 609



View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.

 :wanker:


Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces 

He already had mumsnet.  Greedy get.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 385


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:34 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
I see THUNDER is on yet another FLOUNCE.

 :wanker:


Hes set up his own message board. Mother of all flounces 

It's called Come on Boro's tits.
Logged
CoB scum
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 498


View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:58:55 AM »
Lids thought he could do what he wanted on here. Things ended up going much too far some of the stuff he posted was way over the top but he took lots of stick also. As hes admin on the new board im sure hes on his best behaviour but it wont last and he will soon be offering people fights he wont turn up for.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 