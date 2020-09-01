Welcome,
February 21, 2021, 06:19:22 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who has gone then?
Author
Topic: Who has gone then? (Read 876 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 702
Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:06:38 PM »
Terry ?
Thunder ?
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 208
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM »
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 313
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:44:45 PM »
Me. Oh, no, wait on
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 192
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:49:04 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 192
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Ok.
Just need to conjure myself up a spare email address then.
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 208
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 03:56:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 386
Not big and not clever
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:00:05 PM »
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
CoB scum
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:00:52 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:56:18 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,
plaz
,el,Jake,me,Rik,
I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
If he is, I haven't seen his posts and given how some of the admin feel about him on there i'd be surprised to but I don't mind him when he's not going all mental
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 813
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:01:53 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
Yeah I think I missed this memo.
I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:03:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:01:53 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?
Yeah I think I missed this memo.
I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Slut
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 403
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:52:53 PM »
Nothing wrong with having a number 1 and a number 2 to throw one up every so often as someone used to tell us regularly. No pics though, thanks
Yesterday
at 04:54:28 PM by Itchy_ring
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 068
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 04:59:54 PM »
Not that im a big hitter but I'm still here......will the other place survive who knows but good luck to them......its not 4 me to say the door is open for their return should RR...flop..
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 05:03:44 PM »
I'll still post on both, got no axe to grind on here as long as people stay within the rounds of sanity.
Block21
Offline
Posts: 840
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 05:06:33 PM »
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 448
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 05:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 05:06:33 PM
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
Technician
Offline
Posts: 87
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:22:31 PM »
So what's the link to this new board then - dying to take a peek
Block21
Offline
Posts: 840
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:25:18 PM »
redroar.freeforums.net
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 506
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
Me too
Block21
Offline
Posts: 840
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM »
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 822
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
What did he get booted for?
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 506
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 506
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:56:17 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 06:54:45 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
What did he get booted for?
Nobody knows.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:56:47 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 506
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 06:58:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.
Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 07:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:58:27 PM
Quote from: Jake past on
Yesterday
at 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.
Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Have to agree with the oneboro remarks. It has a similar layout to the new board but I suppose if youre not part of it and it's quiet ( as it usually is) it's difficult to get involved
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 834
Re: Who has gone then?
Yesterday
at 10:55:59 PM »
Not a fkin clue where the other place is .......but we won 2-0 so worlds good , stay happy
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 702
Re: Who has gone then?
Today
at 01:09:31 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident. The thread got pulled because Lids wouldnt let it lie and then started throwing the peado accusations around towards other posters. All in all, he has been completely out of control for the last month and operated with complete impunity.
