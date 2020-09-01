Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 624







Posts: 1 624

Re: Who has gone then? « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:58:27 PM Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 06:56:47 PM Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here

Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here



Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.

Same.Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout. Have to agree with the oneboro remarks. It has a similar layout to the new board but I suppose if youre not part of it and it's quiet ( as it usually is) it's difficult to get involved