February 21, 2021, 06:19:22 AM
Author Topic: Who has gone then?  (Read 876 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 702


« on: Yesterday at 03:06:38 PM »
Terry ?

Thunder ?
Teamboro
Posts: 1 208



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM »
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 313



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 PM »
Me. Oh, no, wait on
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 192

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 192

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board

Ok.  :like:

Just need to conjure myself up a spare email address then.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 208



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:56:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 386

Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:00:05 PM »
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:
CoB scum
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:52 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:56:18 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,

I must just have to take a rain check on my invitation then.

Plaz excused himself from here. He's not on the new board
Plaz is on there I've seen his post p.s you don't need a invite to join like you don't need one on herr

If he is, I haven't seen his posts and given how some of the admin feel about him on there i'd be surprised to but I don't mind him when he's not going all mental
El Capitan
Posts: 44 813


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:01:53 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:


Yeah I think I missed this memo.



I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:03:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:01:53 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 04:00:05 PM
Are the two mutually exclusive or something?  :pd:


Yeah I think I missed this memo.



I like to play the field... not ready for a committed board relationship yet!

Slut mcl
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 403


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:52:53 PM »
Nothing wrong with having a number 1 and a number 2 to throw one up every so often as someone used to tell us regularly.  No pics though, thanks  klins
headset
Posts: 1 068


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 PM »
Not that im a big hitter but I'm still here......will the other place survive who knows but good luck to them......its not 4 me to say the door is open for their return should RR...flop.. :like:
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:03:44 PM »
I'll still post on both, got no axe to grind on here as long as people stay within the rounds of sanity. jc
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:06:33 PM »
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
monkeyman
Posts: 11 448


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 05:06:33 PM
I have signed up but have now decided against it. I'll stay loyal to COB
  :ponce:
Technician
Posts: 87


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:22:31 PM »
So what's the link to this new board then - dying to take a peek

 
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:25:18 PM »
redroar.freeforums.net
Pile
Posts: 41 506



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 03:15:41 PM
Pile,plaz,el,Jake,me,Rik,
Im still here.

Me too  jc
Block21
Posts: 840


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM »
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 822


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

What did he get booted for?
Pile
Posts: 41 506



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 41 506



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:56:17 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:54:45 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following

What did he get booted for?
Nobody knows.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Posts: 1 624



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:56:47 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Pile
Posts: 41 506



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:58:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.

Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake past
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 624



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:58:27 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 06:56:47 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Signing up on there had nothing to do with lids for me. It's the moderation on here and I have nothing against the mods on here except they're never here
Same.

Sometimes this board is unusable and FMTTM isnt my thing. I cant get away with the OneBoro layout.
Have to agree with the oneboro remarks. It has a similar layout to the new board but I suppose if youre not part of it and it's quiet ( as it usually is) it's difficult to get involved
Gingerpig
Posts: 834


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:55:59 PM »
Not a fkin clue where the other place is .......but we won 2-0  so worlds good , stay happy  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Posts: 2 702


« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:09:31 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:55:58 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM
All this because liddle got the boot is mental, fair play to him he has some following
Its not just that though, Im sure you know already.

In all honesty, I believe it was the Mark Page incident. The thread got pulled because Lids wouldnt let it lie and then started throwing the peado accusations around towards other posters. All in all, he has been completely out of control for the last month and operated with complete impunity.
