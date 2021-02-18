Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2021, 03:16:17 PM
More Twitter Finds
plazmuh
February 18, 2021, 09:31:53 PM
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/celtic-legend-lou-macari-sets-23516751?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR2tEaN9L0dCRMvbftrNn1W58SqEIDo9NXb191utCINzssNa56TjxgU8aq8

plazmuh
Reply #1 on: February 18, 2021, 09:32:27 PM
plazmuh
Reply #2 on: February 18, 2021, 09:49:28 PM
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQPZqLqZGE

plazmuh
Reply #3 on: February 18, 2021, 09:57:42 PM
plazmuh
Reply #4 on: February 18, 2021, 10:05:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1362358619203854338

plazmuh
Reply #5 on: February 18, 2021, 10:11:44 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMgoyQUmYiU

plazmuh
Reply #6 on: February 18, 2021, 10:14:00 PM
plazmuh
Reply #7 on: February 18, 2021, 10:18:12 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9tDsFXBAeg

plazmuh
Reply #8 on: February 18, 2021, 10:51:15 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1361999001818714113

plazmuh
Reply #9 on: February 19, 2021, 02:41:46 PM
https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/g28364054/are-aliens-real/?utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=socialflowFBPOP&utm_medium=social-media&fbclid=IwAR2Ic0Ks_6afN9L6cQegqM3TMLehi564Wstf3BiY51x9y-EJFyH56iEdzlU

plazmuh
Reply #10 on: February 19, 2021, 05:19:01 PM
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4admym/scientists-achieve-real-time-communication-with-lucid-dreamers-in-breakthrough?utm_content=1613678414&utm_medium=social&utm_source=VICE_facebook&fbclid=IwAR3x5o9kY5ZEaN2rzXn74NAL0uc_7KqEmPgd75Z1Gei2sb476lL8rzZWVTM

plazmuh
Reply #11 on: February 19, 2021, 07:40:18 PM

plazmuh
Reply #12 on: February 19, 2021, 07:43:53 PM
https://www.galactic-facts.com/

plazmuh
Reply #13 on: February 20, 2021, 08:08:03 PM


plazmuh
Reply #14 on: February 23, 2021, 01:38:36 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364189355624042509

plazmuh
Reply #15 on: February 23, 2021, 01:39:14 PM
https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-claiming-to-be-the-real-prince-harry-found-dead-in-irish-hotel/

plazmuh
Reply #16 on: February 23, 2021, 01:39:42 PM
https://www.brainpickings.org/2019/07/10/trees-ted-ed/

PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #17 on: February 23, 2021, 02:06:35 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on February 20, 2021, 08:08:03 PM


 :homer:

CoB scum
plazmuh
Reply #18 on: February 25, 2021, 01:59:40 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364861017994506244

plazmuh
Reply #19 on: February 25, 2021, 02:26:10 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364692327164481543

plazmuh
Reply #20 on: February 25, 2021, 02:34:29 PM
BOOM!

Euro2021 very likely to be played solely in England as UEFA are opting for the one hosting country format and England is the one they believe being in best position to do so.

Decision expected to be taken within mid-April
plazmuh
Reply #21 on: February 25, 2021, 02:57:20 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364935753504088070
plazmuh
Reply #22 on: February 25, 2021, 03:14:22 PM
plazmuh
Reply #23 on: February 25, 2021, 09:16:22 PM


http://radio.garden/visit/middlesbrough/L0BpCGGT

plazmuh
Reply #24 on: February 27, 2021, 02:43:15 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365398733530177537

plazmuh
Reply #25 on: March 01, 2021, 04:58:21 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1366396610964566019

plazmuh
Reply #26 on: March 01, 2021, 05:54:47 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2s_hIs8s_N4

plazmuh
Reply #27 on: March 01, 2021, 07:20:44 PM
Some days it pays not to be American..



plazmuh
Reply #28 on: March 02, 2021, 06:56:16 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9_bI789Gog&feature=emb_logo

plazmuh
Reply #29 on: March 02, 2021, 07:07:30 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1366686800580853767

plazmuh
Reply #30 on: March 03, 2021, 07:47:57 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk5-ynRPfss

plazmuh
Reply #31 on: March 03, 2021, 07:56:14 PM
https://amg-news.com/archives/10464
plazmuh
Reply #32 on: March 03, 2021, 08:14:55 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1366982860838744066

Bob_Ender
Reply #33 on: March 03, 2021, 08:46:06 PM
The historical portrait one is brilliant Plaz,it's about 3 posts up if y'all not seen it yet........🤔x
plazmuh
Reply #34 on: March 03, 2021, 08:54:21 PM
 

How could I not see it

Bob_Ender
Reply #35 on: March 03, 2021, 09:03:56 PM
Not on about you ya b'lend,am on about the hoi polloi..........fuck sakes,it's like trying to explain the aurora borealis  to a polar bear sometimes.......😁 x
plazmuh
Reply #36 on: March 04, 2021, 02:08:29 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on March 03, 2021, 09:03:56 PM
Not on about you ya b'lend,am on about the hoi polloi..........fuck sakes,it's like trying to explain the aurora borealis  to a polar bear sometimes.......😁 x

Or maybe you have a Polar Bear obsession..

plazmuh
Reply #37 on: March 04, 2021, 02:25:00 PM
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/02/list-of-dumbs-by-state-complete-list-of-military-underground-bases-in-usa-video-3227294.html

plazmuh
Reply #38 on: March 04, 2021, 02:45:06 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367262870711529474

Bob_Ender
Reply #39 on: March 04, 2021, 02:47:18 PM
Hmmmm,they say polar bears are really intelligent,not that intelligent......otherwise they'd be brown 🤔x

Reminds me of that auld chessie............ Dad am I a real polar bear. .........yes of course you are son,but.....why do you keep asking.

Well dad,I'm feckin freezin.             🐻🐨🐼 x
Logged
plazmuh
Reply #40 on: March 04, 2021, 02:54:04 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZtjsXBe9OU
plazmuh
Reply #41 on: March 04, 2021, 03:56:48 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367307832391987201

 
plazmuh
Reply #42
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367493269211521042

plazmuh
« Reply #43 on: March 04, 2021, 05:16:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367044256586727425

plazmuh
« Reply #44 on: March 04, 2021, 05:31:35 PM »
We're delighted to confirm that Neil Warnock will remain as #Boro manager for 2021/22
Handshake
Red circle
White circle
 #UTB
plazmuh
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:36:12 PM »
https://youtu.be/8AaN0L6b6to?t=64

plazmuh
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:11:35 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1368548403064446987

plazmuh
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:18:57 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIovo2cLEAY


https://twitter.com/i/status/1368551533667827714

