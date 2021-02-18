Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2021, 08:12:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More Twitter Finds  (Read 796 times)
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« on: February 18, 2021, 09:31:53 PM »
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/celtic-legend-lou-macari-sets-23516751?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR2tEaN9L0dCRMvbftrNn1W58SqEIDo9NXb191utCINzssNa56TjxgU8aq8

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: February 18, 2021, 09:32:27 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: February 18, 2021, 09:49:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQPZqLqZGE

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2021, 09:57:42 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: February 18, 2021, 10:05:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1362358619203854338

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: February 18, 2021, 10:11:44 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMgoyQUmYiU

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2021, 10:14:00 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: February 18, 2021, 10:18:12 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9tDsFXBAeg

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: February 18, 2021, 10:51:15 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1361999001818714113

 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: February 19, 2021, 02:41:46 PM »
https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/g28364054/are-aliens-real/?utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=socialflowFBPOP&utm_medium=social-media&fbclid=IwAR2Ic0Ks_6afN9L6cQegqM3TMLehi564Wstf3BiY51x9y-EJFyH56iEdzlU

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: February 19, 2021, 05:19:01 PM »
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4admym/scientists-achieve-real-time-communication-with-lucid-dreamers-in-breakthrough?utm_content=1613678414&utm_medium=social&utm_source=VICE_facebook&fbclid=IwAR3x5o9kY5ZEaN2rzXn74NAL0uc_7KqEmPgd75Z1Gei2sb476lL8rzZWVTM

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: February 19, 2021, 07:40:18 PM »

Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: February 19, 2021, 07:43:53 PM »
https://www.galactic-facts.com/

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: February 20, 2021, 08:08:03 PM »


 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: February 23, 2021, 01:38:36 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364189355624042509

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: February 23, 2021, 01:39:14 PM »
https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-claiming-to-be-the-real-prince-harry-found-dead-in-irish-hotel/

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: February 23, 2021, 01:39:42 PM »
https://www.brainpickings.org/2019/07/10/trees-ted-ed/

 :like:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 393


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 23, 2021, 02:06:35 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on February 20, 2021, 08:08:03 PM


 :homer:

 :basil:
Logged
CoB scum
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: February 25, 2021, 01:59:40 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364861017994506244

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: February 25, 2021, 02:26:10 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364692327164481543

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: February 25, 2021, 02:34:29 PM »
BOOM!

Euro2021 very likely to be played solely in England as UEFA are opting for the one hosting country format and England is the one they believe being in best position to do so.

Decision expected to be taken within mid-April
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: February 25, 2021, 02:57:20 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1364935753504088070
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #22 on: February 25, 2021, 03:14:22 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: February 25, 2021, 09:16:22 PM »


http://radio.garden/visit/middlesbrough/L0BpCGGT

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: February 27, 2021, 02:43:15 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365398733530177537

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: March 01, 2021, 04:58:21 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1366396610964566019

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #26 on: March 01, 2021, 05:54:47 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2s_hIs8s_N4

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #27 on: March 01, 2021, 07:20:44 PM »
Some days it pays not to be American..



 :basil:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:56:16 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9_bI789Gog&feature=emb_logo

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:07:30 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1366686800580853767

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:47:57 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk5-ynRPfss

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 262


View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:56:14 PM »
https://amg-news.com/archives/10464
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 