Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021, 09:08:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?  (Read 627 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 712


Bugger.


View Profile
« on: February 18, 2021, 01:27:07 PM »
I'd like to earn a shit load of money and COB always delivers 
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM »
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 712


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 18, 2021, 01:47:45 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47

Cheers. On it. Quite like the look of that one.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 159


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2021, 01:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47

Decent looking bet ...id expect better odds due to the 5 away wins but definitely an interesting looking bet.......i might have a little sniff of that.  with a fiver on it.:like:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 334

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM »
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 389



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.

Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 222


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2021, 06:13:14 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.

Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys

Its on a neutral ground
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 389



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 18, 2021, 06:46:51 PM »
Alright then, ill have a dabbke on that for a bit of interest
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 790


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 18, 2021, 07:34:59 PM »
Im not sure our managers treat the tournament as seriously as they should. Spurs for example starting with Bale and Ali, no Kane. Strange, dont the winners qualify for the CL?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 790


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 18, 2021, 07:38:59 PM »
Fucking clown just checked, winning 3 nowt monkey
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: February 18, 2021, 11:05:39 PM »
3 wins 2 draws, sorry chaps close but no cigar
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 981


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:32:24 PM »
You mental bastard,stop trying to be normal..young fella me lad.   Anyways  .....I love Shi tzu 's I do.over n out 'n that   


 :beer:xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 199


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:37:44 PM »
Shenanigans analyst
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 981


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:11:05 PM »
   My Liver is evil,it must be punished

   You are definitely 3 of the strangest people I've never met

    Patriotic centrist meself n'that

   As me grandad always said 'if they'd of give me five good men I'd of invaded Poland meself'

    Queer fucker him like,fought Germans ,Japs Italians,couldn't get on with anyone.

   🤔🍺   
           
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 