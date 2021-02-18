Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2021, 02:37:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?  (Read 497 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 712


Bugger.


View Profile
« on: February 18, 2021, 01:27:07 PM »
I'd like to earn a shit load of money and COB always delivers 
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM »
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 712


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 18, 2021, 01:47:45 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47

Cheers. On it. Quite like the look of that one.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 159


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2021, 01:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47

Decent looking bet ...id expect better odds due to the 5 away wins but definitely an interesting looking bet.......i might have a little sniff of that.  with a fiver on it.:like:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 334

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM »
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 389



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.

Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 221


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2021, 06:13:14 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.

Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys

Its on a neutral ground
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 389



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 18, 2021, 06:46:51 PM »
Alright then, ill have a dabbke on that for a bit of interest
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 780


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 18, 2021, 07:34:59 PM »
Im not sure our managers treat the tournament as seriously as they should. Spurs for example starting with Bale and Ali, no Kane. Strange, dont the winners qualify for the CL?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 780


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 18, 2021, 07:38:59 PM »
Fucking clown just checked, winning 3 nowt monkey
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: February 18, 2021, 11:05:39 PM »
3 wins 2 draws, sorry chaps close but no cigar
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 978


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:32:24 PM »
You mental bastard,stop trying to be normal..young fella me lad.   Anyways  .....I love Shi tzu 's I do.over n out 'n that   


 :beer:xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 