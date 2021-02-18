Welcome,
March 29, 2021, 02:37:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
Author
Topic: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
on:
February 18, 2021, 01:27:07 PM
I'd like to earn a shit load of money and COB always delivers
Logged
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 330
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #1 on:
February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #2 on:
February 18, 2021, 01:47:45 PM
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47
Cheers. On it. Quite like the look of that one.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 159
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #3 on:
February 18, 2021, 01:51:26 PM
Quote from: Hugo First on February 18, 2021, 01:37:55 PM
All 5 British clubs to win, £10 stake will give you £265.47
Decent looking bet ...id expect better odds due to the 5 away wins but definitely an interesting looking bet.......i might have a little sniff of that. with a fiver on it.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 334
Crabamity
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #4 on:
February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 389
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #5 on:
February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.
Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #6 on:
February 18, 2021, 06:13:14 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 18, 2021, 03:39:05 PM
Quote from: calamity on February 18, 2021, 02:21:51 PM
United have a bad record against Spanish sides, and seem to be missing a few. Could easily see them losing or drawing.
Arsenal at at Benfica as well, you can never trust arsenal in accys
Its on a neutral ground
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 389
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #7 on:
February 18, 2021, 06:46:51 PM
Alright then, ill have a dabbke on that for a bit of interest
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 780
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #8 on:
February 18, 2021, 07:34:59 PM
Im not sure our managers treat the tournament as seriously as they should. Spurs for example starting with Bale and Ali, no Kane. Strange, dont the winners qualify for the CL?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 780
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #9 on:
February 18, 2021, 07:38:59 PM
Fucking clown
just checked, winning 3 nowt
Logged
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 330
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #10 on:
February 18, 2021, 11:05:39 PM
3 wins 2 draws, sorry chaps close but no cigar
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 978
Re: Anyone having a flutter on the Europa League tonight?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:32:24 PM »
You mental bastard,stop trying to be normal..young fella me lad. Anyways .....I love Shi tzu 's I do.over n out 'n that
:beer:xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
