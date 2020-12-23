Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 23, 2020, 01:51:00 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Christmas Truce
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Christmas Truce (Read 46 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 160
Christmas Truce
«
on:
Today
at 12:26:45 AM »
Knock all the spitefulness and wind ups on the head till January 3rd eh?
It doesnt do us any favours and is a bit below you all.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 135
Re: Christmas Truce
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:48:37 AM »
Go fuck a camel
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 386
Re: Christmas Truce
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:50:22 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:26:45 AM
Knock all the spitefulness and wind ups on the head till January 3rd eh?
It doesnt do us any favours and is a bit below you all.
Spot on. Every topic descends in to personal attacks by the usuals within 6 comments
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...