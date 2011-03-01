Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2020, 01:50:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Port blockade  (Read 145 times)
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 PM »
This French blockade is an act of war. Discuss
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 860



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 PM »
Discus war. New Olympic sport.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM »
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 772


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 PM »
They have blockaded themselves. Daft sods.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 860



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars

The fucking damage we did on d-day may get back-charged. Then wed be paying Europe again  souey
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:39:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:28:25 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars

The fucking damage we did on d-day may get back-charged. Then wed be paying Europe again  souey

Then we should impose a landfill tax for all the rubber boats theyre sending our way. Squits
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 860



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 PM »
And the sheep they set fire to. Bastards
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:47:18 AM »
Stella Artois should make sizeable donations to victims of domestic abuse(I know its Belgian but theyre all the fucking same)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 