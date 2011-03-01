Welcome,
December 22, 2020, 11:56:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Port blockade
Author
Topic: Port blockade (Read 86 times)
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 383
Port blockade
«
on:
Today
at 11:09:48 PM »
This French blockade is an act of war. Discuss
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 859
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:13:59 PM »
Discus war. New Olympic sport.
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 383
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:21:23 PM »
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 772
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:26:11 PM »
They have blockaded themselves. Daft sods.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 859
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:28:25 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 11:21:23 PM
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars
The fucking damage we did on d-day may get back-charged. Then wed be paying Europe again
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 383
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:39:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:28:25 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 11:21:23 PM
We should reclaim northern France until we receive reparations from France and Germany for two world wars
The fucking damage we did on d-day may get back-charged. Then wed be paying Europe again
Then we should impose a landfill tax for all the rubber boats theyre sending our way. Squits
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 859
Re: Port blockade
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:43:35 PM »
And the sheep they set fire to. Bastards
Logged
