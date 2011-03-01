Welcome,
December 23, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Author
Topic: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 492
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 09:53:56 PM »
Participated in some Christmas shopping with the wife and kids today.
After visiting Newcastle City centre and Middlesbrough town centre, one thing became clearly obvious...
The amount of scruffy cunts wearing snide Moncler and Canada Goose jackets.
Main culprits were predominantly typical chav, sporting a snide Gucci cap, shit tracksuit bottoms / socks tucked into tracksuit bottoms, shit pair of Nike Air Max, finished with either a Moncler or Canada Goose jacket.
Other culprits were genuinely dirty, unwashed scruffy cunts wearing them. I even seen a fucking tramp sleeping rough sporting a Moncler jacket.
Fucks all that about?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 549
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 10:46:23 PM »
Seen plenty of snide Canada Goose about, have to admit not seen much snide moncler but I suppose its a regional thing.
38red
Posts: 556
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 10:48:26 PM »
Even the real stuff is chav.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 135
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 10:49:07 PM »
Even the real stuff is chav.
This
Snoozy
Posts: 386
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 10:55:50 PM »
Same for CP and Stone Island stuff. Wouldnt wear any of it now as too many snides and even to real stuff is really poor quality now.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 860
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 10:58:08 PM »
I have no idea what this thread is about
Snoozy
Posts: 386
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 11:04:11 PM »
I have no idea what this thread is about
As per
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 860
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 11:05:50 PM »
I have no idea what this thread is about
As per
I wear snide Donnay.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 287
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Yesterday
at 11:30:36 PM »
Even the real stuff is chav.
Aka cant afford
Have both but wont wear them anymore as the masses now have them, this winter i will be mainly sporting my new cordings covert coat. Not that peasants like you too would be familiar with such attire
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 780
Once in every lifetime
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Today
at 12:12:24 AM »
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 549
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Today
at 12:14:42 AM »
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.
Or just don't wear "brands"
Focus on quality that doesn't have tags or advertising on it.
38red
Posts: 556
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Today
at 12:19:14 AM »
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.
Or just don't wear "brands"
Focus on quality that doesn't have tags or advertising on it.
This.
Snoozy
Posts: 386
Re: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Today
at 12:56:43 AM »
Mostly buy Barbour from the factory shop in South Shields now so you know its genuine and still mostly quality. Gant and Lacoste from their retail outlets too and recently splashed out on a Belstaff leather
