Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2020, 01:50:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?  (Read 246 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 492


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 PM »
Participated in some Christmas shopping with the wife and kids today.

After visiting Newcastle City centre and Middlesbrough town centre, one thing became clearly obvious...

The amount of scruffy cunts wearing snide Moncler and Canada Goose jackets.

Main culprits were predominantly typical chav, sporting a snide Gucci cap, shit tracksuit bottoms / socks tucked into tracksuit bottoms, shit pair of Nike Air Max, finished with either a Moncler or Canada Goose jacket.

Other culprits were genuinely dirty, unwashed scruffy cunts wearing them. I even seen a fucking tramp sleeping rough sporting a Moncler jacket.

Fucks all that about?
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 549


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 PM »
Seen plenty of snide Canada Goose about, have to admit not seen much snide moncler but I suppose its a regional thing.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 556


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 PM »
Even the real stuff is chav.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 135


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 10:48:26 PM
Even the real stuff is chav.


This  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM »
Same for CP and Stone Island stuff. Wouldnt wear any of it now as too many snides and even to real stuff is really poor quality now.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 860



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 PM »
I have no idea what this thread is about
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:58:08 PM
I have no idea what this thread is about

As per
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 860



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:04:11 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:58:08 PM
I have no idea what this thread is about

As per

I wear snide Donnay.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 287


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 10:48:26 PM
Even the real stuff is chav.

Aka cant afford

Have both but wont wear them anymore as the masses now have them, this winter i will be mainly sporting my new cordings covert coat. Not that peasants like you too would be familiar with such attire
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 780


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:24 AM »
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 549


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:14:42 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:12:24 AM
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.

Or just don't wear "brands"

Focus on quality that doesn't have tags or advertising on it.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 556


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:19:14 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:14:42 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:12:24 AM
When you see smack rats wearing stone island snides round the town, its time to get a new brand on the go.

Or just don't wear "brands"

Focus on quality that doesn't have tags or advertising on it.
This.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:56:43 AM »
Mostly buy Barbour from the factory shop in South Shields now so you know its genuine and still mostly quality. Gant and Lacoste from their retail outlets too and recently splashed out on a Belstaff leather
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 