December 22, 2020, 09:57:53 PM
Is the Northeast the main hub for snide Moncler and Canada Goose?
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Today at 09:53:56 PM
Participated in some Christmas shopping with the wife and kids today.

After visiting Newcastle City centre and Middlesbrough town centre, one thing became clearly obvious...

The amount of scruffy cunts wearing snide Moncler and Canada Goose jackets.

Main culprits were predominantly typical chav, sporting a snide Gucci cap, shit tracksuit bottoms / socks tucked into tracksuit bottoms, shit pair of Nike Air Max, finished with either a Moncler or Canada Goose jacket.

Other culprits were genuinely dirty, unwashed scruffy cunts wearing them. I even seen a fucking tramp sleeping rough sporting a Moncler jacket.

Fucks all that about?
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
