December 22, 2020, 11:56:04 PM
Author Topic: Bang goes the footie over xmas  (Read 182 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Today at 09:06:50 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3131051363662453/
sockets
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:58 PM »
They are all millionaires why don't they go private and get this wonderful Corona jab then they can all carry on playing and finish the season can't they 
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:50:22 PM »
Fair point.

How much does the vaccine cost if you go private?
Mickgaz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:25:01 PM »
My wife works for the NHS has to test herself twice a week for covid.She is supplied with a box of 25 tests that give result in 30 mins. Why cant football clubs all do that ?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:29:20 PM »
what a crock of shit.
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:55 PM »
Not a chance of stopping over Christmas.

You might see a breaker in the new year after the FA cup games
