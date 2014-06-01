Welcome,
December 22, 2020, 11:56:04 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
Bang goes the footie over xmas
Author
Topic: Bang goes the footie over xmas (Read 182 times)
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 221
Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:50 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3131051363662453/
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 489
TRUMP 2020
Re: Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:58 PM »
They are all millionaires why don't they go private and get this wonderful Corona jab then they can all carry on playing and finish the season can't they
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 390
Re: Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:50:22 PM »
Fair point.
How much does the vaccine cost if you go private?
Logged
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 221
Re: Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:25:01 PM »
My wife works for the NHS has to test herself twice a week for covid.She is supplied with a box of 25 tests that give result in 30 mins. Why cant football clubs all do that ?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 779
Once in every lifetime
Re: Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:29:20 PM »
what a crock of shit.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 148
Re: Bang goes the footie over xmas
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:40:55 PM »
Not a chance of stopping over Christmas.
You might see a breaker in the new year after the FA cup games
Logged
