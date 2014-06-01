Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Micah Richards  (Read 153 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 08:41:28 PM »
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
ZmB
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:39 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎


Why is that then?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:57 PM »
Blokes a fucking idiot
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎


Why is that then?

Ex Man City player
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:21:47 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:17:57 PM
Blokes a fucking idiot

who Richards or zmb
ZmB
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎


Why is that then?

Ex Man City player

Exactly that 👍

Cos you like Man U and that 👎
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:25:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:21:47 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:17:57 PM
Blokes a fucking idiot

who Richards or zmb


Micah Richards he can barely string a sentence together, sky employ him because he's black simple as that. Michael ricketts would have been my choice  :like:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:34:38 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 09:22:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎


Why is that then?

Ex Man City player

Exactly that 👍

Cos you like Man U and that 👎


Of course....
ZmB
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:46:17 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:34:38 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 09:22:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.

He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.



I think we know why you don't like him 👎


Why is that then?

Ex Man City player

Exactly that 👍

Cos you like Man U and that 👎


Of course....

🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️
Bud Wiser
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:47 PM »
He's absolutely useless. But he's everything the BBC try to project - the big cuddly, non-threatening black man with the funny laugh.
                                    BLM
