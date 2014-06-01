Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2020, 09:57:43 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Micah Richards
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Micah Richards (Read 153 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 778
Once in every lifetime
Micah Richards
«
on:
Today
at 08:41:28 PM »
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
Online
Posts: 198
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:42:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 778
Once in every lifetime
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:16:39 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Why is that then?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 991
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:17:57 PM »
Blokes a fucking idiot
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 565
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:19:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Why is that then?
Ex Man City player
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 778
Once in every lifetime
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:21:47 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:17:57 PM
Blokes a fucking idiot
who Richards or zmb
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
Online
Posts: 198
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:22:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Why is that then?
Ex Man City player
Exactly that 👍
Cos you like Man U and that 👎
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 991
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:25:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:21:47 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:17:57 PM
Blokes a fucking idiot
who Richards or zmb
Micah Richards he can barely string a sentence together, sky employ him because he's black simple as that. Michael ricketts would have been my choice
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 778
Once in every lifetime
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:34:38 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 09:22:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Why is that then?
Ex Man City player
Exactly that 👍
Cos you like Man U and that 👎
Of course....
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
Online
Posts: 198
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:46:17 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:34:38 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 09:22:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:16:39 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 08:42:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:41:28 PM
Wig.
He's on every fucking channel going that fucker.
I think we know why you don't like him 👎
Why is that then?
Ex Man City player
Exactly that 👍
Cos you like Man U and that 👎
Of course....
🤷♂️🤷♂️
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 081
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Micah Richards
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:48:47 PM »
He's absolutely useless. But he's everything the BBC try to project - the big cuddly, non-threatening black man with the funny laugh.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...