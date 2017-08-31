towz

Online



Posts: 9 078





Posts: 9 078 All gloating aside.... « on: Today at 06:57:52 PM » I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 131



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 131Not big and not clever Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:13:26 PM » Do you know something we don't? Logged CoB scum

towz

Online



Posts: 9 078





Posts: 9 078 Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:17:24 PM » Can't really answer that mate. Have as Merry a Christmas as you can 👍 Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 131



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 131Not big and not clever Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:18:47 PM » What's different compared to anywhere else? Logged CoB scum

towz

Online



Posts: 9 078





Posts: 9 078 Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:22:00 PM » It's all relative I suppose, but I know of many friends and family who are having a bad time at the moment and wanted to pass on my sympathies to those who are suffering at the moment Logged

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 1 094







Posts: 1 094 Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:23:31 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 06:57:52 PM I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better



There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with Macron



Most British stuff goes through Immingham



I know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with MacronMost British stuff goes through ImminghamI know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 131



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 131Not big and not clever Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:23:59 PM » Must be down south maybe. I don't know anyone who is "suffering". Logged CoB scum

towz

Online



Posts: 9 078





Posts: 9 078 Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:25:30 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:23:31 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 06:57:52 PM I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better



There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with Macron



Most British stuff goes through Immingham



I know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel

There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with MacronMost British stuff goes through ImminghamI know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel

? Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 131



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 131Not big and not clever Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:30:35 PM » I'd advise them to go to hospital if they're "suffering". Or maybe move to another country which is perceived to be better than this one and where there is no "suffering". Maybe they wouldn't have to "suffer" then. Logged CoB scum

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 1 094







Posts: 1 094 Re: All gloating aside.... « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:46 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:26:14 PM Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:23:59 PM Must be down south maybe. I don't know anyone who is "suffering".



Pleased for you, but I'm talking friends and family living in and around Middlesbrough

Pleased for you, but I'm talking friends and family living in and around Middlesbrough

Speaking of some friends of yours i hear your getting a surprise on Boxing Day from some men and dawgs from Stokesley



I hear its going to be like an irish Hurworth Hunt on the front lawn of your parents in Marton









Speaking of some friends of yours i hear your getting a surprise on Boxing Day from some men and dawgs from StokesleyI hear its going to be like an irish Hurworth Hunt on the front lawn of your parents in Marton Logged