December 22, 2020, 07:47:30 PM
Author Topic: All gloating aside....  (Read 162 times)
towz
Posts: 9 078


« on: Today at 06:57:52 PM »
I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 131

Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:13:26 PM »
Do you know something we don't?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:17:24 PM »
Can't really answer that mate. Have as Merry a Christmas as you can 👍
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 131

Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:18:47 PM »
What's different compared to anywhere else?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:22:00 PM »
It's all relative I suppose, but I know of many friends and family who are having a bad time at the moment and wanted to pass on my sympathies to those who are suffering at the moment
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 1 094



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:23:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:57:52 PM
I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better

There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with Macron

Most British stuff goes through Immingham

I know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 131

Not big and not clever


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:23:59 PM »
Must be down south maybe.  I don't know anyone who is "suffering".
Logged
CoB scum
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:25:30 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:23:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:57:52 PM
I genuinely feel sorry for you lot stuck in the UK under mad Boris now. A bigger clusterfuck is hard to imagine, the levels of corruption, ineptitude and cronyism displayed by the current 'government' are beyond anything I imagined was possible. Good luck and hope it gets better

There is about 10% British... the rest EU which is why the EU just went beserk with Macron

Most British stuff goes through Immingham

I know you are a thick as mince, Britain hating, pound shop Lawrence of Arabia but even i thought you might research before posting this drivel

?
Logged
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:26:14 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:23:59 PM
Must be down south maybe.  I don't know anyone who is "suffering".

Pleased for you,  but I'm talking friends and family living in and around Middlesbrough
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 122


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:27:11 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:18:47 PM
What's different compared to anywhere else?  :pd:

Its freezing cold and gets dark at 3pm  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 131

Not big and not clever


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:30:35 PM »
I'd advise them to go to hospital if they're "suffering".  Or maybe move to another country which is perceived to be better than this one and where there is no "suffering".  Maybe they wouldn't have to "suffer" then.
Logged
CoB scum
Oldfield
Posts: 1 094



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:26:14 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:23:59 PM
Must be down south maybe.  I don't know anyone who is "suffering".

Pleased for you,  but I'm talking friends and family living in and around Middlesbrough

Speaking of some friends of yours i hear your getting a surprise on Boxing Day from some men and dawgs from Stokesley

I hear its going to be like an irish Hurworth Hunt on the front lawn of your parents in Marton

 :nige:


Logged
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:41:38 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:40:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:26:14 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:23:59 PM
Must be down south maybe.  I don't know anyone who is "suffering".

Pleased for you,  but I'm talking friends and family living in and around Middlesbrough

Speaking of some friends of yours i hear your getting a surprise on Boxing Day from some men and dawgs from Stokesley

I hear its going to be like an irish Hurworth Hunt on the front lawn of your parents in Marton

 :nige:




?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 771


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:42:13 PM »
They could emigrate to Algeria and have camel foe Xmas dinner. Followed by goat turd pudding.
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 1 094



« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:43:27 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:42:13 PM
They could emigrate to Algeria and have camel foe Xmas dinner. Followed by goat turd pudding.

 

Logged
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:42:13 PM
They could emigrate to Algeria and have camel foe Xmas dinner. Followed by goat turd pudding.

?
Logged
towz
Posts: 9 078


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:43:27 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:42:13 PM
They could emigrate to Algeria and have camel foe Xmas dinner. Followed by goat turd pudding.

 



?
Logged
