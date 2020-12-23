Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2020
Topic: Look at this
RiversideRifle
Yesterday at 04:29:24 PM
Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:35:50 PM
Wonder if it dawns on them what their relatives are saying about having to put up with their self righteous shite on Christmas Day  :wanker:
kippers
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:41:25 PM
Ex footy legs  :alf:

Been insulting brexiteers for years, and now relieves his family are exactly that  :alf:

They must be well proud.
whighams_wig
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 PM
Ex footy legs, what a fooking wet rag who ran to the puppetmaster and got me banned when i fooked him off, i had to have a look at the thread when his/her transgender name was mentioned. And of course the other rsole of the board the ginger fantasist is on the same thread.
What a shite bunch.
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:37:38 PM
Certainly attracted all the FMTTM bottom feeders hoping to pass on their wisdom  klins
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:45:15 PM
Individuals surrounded by other people with contrary majority views on things.  Social media has given these confused loners a forum to connect with each other so it probably gives them a bit of comfort.  Its probably a good thing for the rest of society as its usually oddballs like those who bottle up their feelings until they pop and do something drastic.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:29:24 PM
Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
Very true' what a bunch of horrible sanctimonious wankers. :wanker:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #7 on: Today at 12:38:01 AM
Incels the lot of 'em
