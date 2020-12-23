Welcome,
December 23, 2020, 01:50:44 AM
Look at this
Author
Topic: Look at this (Read 348 times)
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 991
Look at this
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:29:24 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/my-mum-voted-ukip-my-brother-voted-for-brexit-and-my-dad-refers-to-donald-trump-as-the-don.12450/page-4#post-262353
Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 075
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:50 PM »
Wonder if it dawns on them what their relatives are saying about having to put up with their self righteous shite on Christmas Day
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 390
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:41:25 PM »
Ex footy legs
Been insulting brexiteers for years, and now relieves his family are exactly that
They must be well proud.
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 143
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:39 PM »
Ex footy legs, what a fooking wet rag who ran to the puppetmaster and got me banned when i fooked him off, i had to have a look at the thread when his/her transgender name was mentioned. And of course the other rsole of the board the ginger fantasist is on the same thread.
What a shite bunch.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 075
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:38 PM »
Certainly attracted all the FMTTM bottom feeders hoping to pass on their wisdom
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 133
Not big and not clever
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:15 PM »
Individuals surrounded by other people with contrary majority views on things. Social media has given these confused loners a forum to connect with each other so it probably gives them a bit of comfort. Its probably a good thing for the rest of society as its usually oddballs like those who bottle up their feelings until they pop and do something drastic.
CoB scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 440
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:30 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 04:29:24 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/my-mum-voted-ukip-my-brother-voted-for-brexit-and-my-dad-refers-to-donald-trump-as-the-don.12450/page-4#post-262353
Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
Very true' what a bunch of horrible sanctimonious wankers.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 947
Pack o cunts
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:38:01 AM »
Incels the lot of 'em
