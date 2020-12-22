Welcome,
December 22, 2020, 07:47:14 PM
Look at this
Author
Topic: Look at this (Read 193 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 988
Look at this
«
on:
Today
at 04:29:24 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/my-mum-voted-ukip-my-brother-voted-for-brexit-and-my-dad-refers-to-donald-trump-as-the-don.12450/page-4#post-262353
Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 073
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:35:50 PM »
Wonder if it dawns on them what their relatives are saying about having to put up with their self righteous shite on Christmas Day
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 388
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:41:25 PM »
Ex footy legs
Been insulting brexiteers for years, and now relieves his family are exactly that
They must be well proud.
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 143
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:28:39 PM »
Ex footy legs, what a fooking wet rag who ran to the puppetmaster and got me banned when i fooked him off, i had to have a look at the thread when his/her transgender name was mentioned. And of course the other rsole of the board the ginger fantasist is on the same thread.
What a shite bunch.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 073
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:37:38 PM »
Certainly attracted all the FMTTM bottom feeders hoping to pass on their wisdom
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 131
Not big and not clever
Re: Look at this
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:45:15 PM »
Individuals surrounded by other people with contrary majority views on things. Social media has given these confused loners a forum to connect with each other so it probably gives them a bit of comfort. Its probably a good thing for the rest of society as its usually oddballs like those who bottle up their feelings until they pop and do something drastic.
CoB scum
