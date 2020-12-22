Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Look at this  (Read 193 times)
« on: Today at 04:29:24 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/my-mum-voted-ukip-my-brother-voted-for-brexit-and-my-dad-refers-to-donald-trump-as-the-don.12450/page-4#post-262353


Wouldn't last 2 minutes if they spoke to people face to face like this
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:50 PM »
Wonder if it dawns on them what their relatives are saying about having to put up with their self righteous shite on Christmas Day  :wanker:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:41:25 PM »
Ex footy legs  :alf:

Been insulting brexiteers for years, and now relieves his family are exactly that  :alf:

They must be well proud.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:28:39 PM »
Ex footy legs, what a fooking wet rag who ran to the puppetmaster and got me banned when i fooked him off, i had to have a look at the thread when his/her transgender name was mentioned. And of course the other rsole of the board the ginger fantasist is on the same thread.
What a shite bunch.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:37:38 PM »
Certainly attracted all the FMTTM bottom feeders hoping to pass on their wisdom  klins
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:45:15 PM »
Individuals surrounded by other people with contrary majority views on things.  Social media has given these confused loners a forum to connect with each other so it probably gives them a bit of comfort.  Its probably a good thing for the rest of society as its usually oddballs like those who bottle up their feelings until they pop and do something drastic.
