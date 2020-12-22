Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2020, 03:03:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: how naïve are you  (Read 38 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 642



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:48:41 PM »
So the coved pandemic mutation started in the Uk this week.,,,,,,,now its over in Australia 2 days later despite there being no travel between the uk and australia.....its fking ridiculous but some idiots still believe it
Logged
Chunts
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 114


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:53:48 PM »
First reported here, not started
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 795


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:56:09 PM »
Air and wind etc are not banned from travel though.............
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 068


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:50 PM »
First detected back in September
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 478


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:53 PM »
The Eskimo's are contaminated now apparently in Antarctica  rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 