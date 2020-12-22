RedcarJJ



how naïve are you « on: Today at 02:48:41 PM » So the coved pandemic mutation started in the Uk this week.,,,,,,,now its over in Australia 2 days later despite there being no travel between the uk and australia.....its fking ridiculous but some idiots still believe it