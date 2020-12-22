Welcome,
December 22, 2020, 03:03:26 PM
how naïve are you
Author
Topic: how naïve are you (Read 36 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Online
Posts: 1 642
how naïve are you
«
on:
Today
at 02:48:41 PM »
So the coved pandemic mutation started in the Uk this week.,,,,,,,now its over in Australia 2 days later despite there being no travel between the uk and australia.....its fking ridiculous but some idiots still believe it
Logged
Chunts
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 114
Re: how naïve are you
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:53:48 PM »
First reported here, not started
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 3 795
Re: how naïve are you
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:56:09 PM »
Air and wind etc are not banned from travel though.............
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 068
Re: how naïve are you
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:56:50 PM »
First detected back in September
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 478
TRUMP 2020
Re: how naïve are you
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:01:53 PM »
The Eskimo's are contaminated now apparently in Antarctica
Logged
