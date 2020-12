Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 068





Posts: 2 068

Re: I wonder where we will end up « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:56:11 PM » We won’t know the true effect for another couple of years, even if in the first 12 months it end up at 100,000 we will then have to see if there is a downward trend for the next couple as the stats on age at death suggest there could be but equally the knock on from people not getting treated for cancer, heart problems etc could mean it carries on higher.