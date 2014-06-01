Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2020, 12:20:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973  (Read 123 times)
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 458


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:56:41 AM »
Wow......There is virtually none of this that would be deemed as acceptable in this day and age!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf64yYyBzBk
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 768


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:47 AM »
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 203

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:06:41 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF

GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS  🤔

SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY  👎🙄👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 986


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:57 AM »
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak


This? 
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 333


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:49 AM »
Blocked and blocked.  oleary
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 768


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:17:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF

GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS  🤔

SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY  👎🙄👎

Howay lids, lets all get along.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 458


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:22:48 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF

Strange.........i'm at work and the companies HQ is overseas and it plays fine for me.

It's a clip from "Carry on Christmas" in 1973 on youtube - nothing dodgy!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 458


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:23:45 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF

GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS  🤔

SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY  👎🙄👎

Wouldn't interest you -  there are no women being beaten up in it, so you can jog on little lad.  :lenin:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 458


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:26 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:12:57 AM
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak


This? 

Yeah that's the one  :like:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 853


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:01:55 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:12:57 AM
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak


This? 


 monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 853


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:02:31 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:23:45 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.

WTF

GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS  🤔

SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY  👎🙄👎

Wouldn't interest you -  there are no women being beaten up in it, so you can jog on little lad.  :lenin:


 mick   
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 793


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:10:26 PM »
ITV2 showing most of the Carry On movies on Christmas Day, both On The Buses movies are on.

None of this woke bollocks just some good old 70's sexism etc.

Well done ITV2.... (thumbs up x2)
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 066


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:15:43 PM »
I've watch a few of the Carry On films again recently as there's not much else to do these days, still quality and always got some fit birds in them  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 