December 22, 2020, 12:20:55 PM
Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
Topic: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973 (Read 123 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 458
Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
on:
Today
at 10:56:41 AM »
Wow......There is virtually none of this that would be deemed as acceptable in this day and age!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf64yYyBzBk
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 768
Once in every lifetime
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:00:47 AM »
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 78 203
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:06:41 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS 🤔
SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY 👎🙄👎
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 986
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:12:57 AM »
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak
This?
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 333
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:16:49 AM »
Blocked and blocked.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 768
Once in every lifetime
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:17:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS 🤔
SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY 👎🙄👎
Howay lids, lets all get along.
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 458
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:22:48 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
Strange.........i'm at work and the companies HQ is overseas and it plays fine for me.
It's a clip from "Carry on Christmas" in 1973 on youtube - nothing dodgy!
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 458
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:23:45 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS 🤔
SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY 👎🙄👎
Wouldn't interest you - there are no women being beaten up in it, so you can jog on little lad.
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 458
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:24:26 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:12:57 AM
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak
This?
Yeah that's the one
headset
Offline
Posts: 853
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:01:55 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:12:57 AM
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xutkak
This?
headset
Offline
Posts: 853
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:02:31 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:23:45 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:06:41 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:00:47 AM
Video wont play as its restricted in our country.
WTF
GIVES US A CLUE WHERE THE WRONG UN ACTUALLY IS 🤔
SCHOOLGIRLS YOU SAY 👎🙄👎
Wouldn't interest you - there are no women being beaten up in it, so you can jog on little lad.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 3 793
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:10:26 PM »
ITV2 showing most of the Carry On movies on Christmas Day, both On The Buses movies are on.
None of this woke bollocks just some good old 70's sexism etc.
Well done ITV2.... (thumbs up x2)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 066
Re: Babs Windsor - Xmas 1973
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:15:43 PM »
I've watch a few of the Carry On films again recently as there's not much else to do these days, still quality and always got some fit birds in them
