hep21

Offline



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Question for cyclists « on: Today at 10:54:59 AM » I have just ordered some innertubes from Amazon and my pump does not engage with the thread on the Presta Valve, it just slides off. The pump works fine on my old tube which is now flat, and I also borrowed my friends pump and it was exactly the same. This was the same for 4 innertubes from the same supplier.



I have contacted the supplier on Amazon but no response, but they are Schwalbe tubes so I would expect them to be ok.



Any idea if there are different thread types on Presta vales??



Seems very strange......surely they cant be fake tubes?? Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 035





Posts: 1 035 Re: Question for cyclists « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:15:35 AM » Is the pump not fucked? Not being stupid but have you got a dual pump and using the wrong one? Otherwise is a duff tube but never had that in all my years Logged

Pallys bar stool

Offline



Posts: 42





Posts: 42 Re: Question for cyclists « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:23:35 AM » There are not different types of presta valves but there are different lengths. Maybe it is too short? Can you pump it up if its not on the rim? If so you'll have to screw it tight and push your pump down has hard as it can go. Logged

hep21

Offline



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Question for cyclists « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:28:02 AM » No, the pump still worked on my old tube, and I also checked with my friends pump....was definitely set to P.



Was the same on all 4 tubes!!!



Bizarre Logged

Pallys bar stool

Offline



Posts: 42





Posts: 42 Re: Question for cyclists « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:14:26 PM » Not sure you understand what I said.



If it is a presta valve then there's only one end type. So a presta pump will work if its working okay.



If its a short valve it may be hard to connect to it once it is in the rim. Take the inner tube out of the bike and try pump it up. If that doesn't work. Why not? Can you send a link of what you ordered? Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 095



Superstar





Posts: 10 095Superstar Re: Question for cyclists « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:04 PM » Buy solid tyres you pack of gay pushbike cunts Logged