December 22, 2020, 03:03:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Question for cyclists
Author
Topic: Question for cyclists (Read 205 times)
hep21
Offline
Posts: 26
Question for cyclists
«
on:
Today
at 10:54:59 AM »
I have just ordered some innertubes from Amazon and my pump does not engage with the thread on the Presta Valve, it just slides off. The pump works fine on my old tube which is now flat, and I also borrowed my friends pump and it was exactly the same. This was the same for 4 innertubes from the same supplier.
I have contacted the supplier on Amazon but no response, but they are Schwalbe tubes so I would expect them to be ok.
Any idea if there are different thread types on Presta vales??
Seems very strange......surely they cant be fake tubes??
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 035
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:15:35 AM »
Is the pump not fucked? Not being stupid but have you got a dual pump and using the wrong one? Otherwise is a duff tube but never had that in all my years
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 42
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:23:35 AM »
There are not different types of presta valves but there are different lengths. Maybe it is too short? Can you pump it up if its not on the rim? If so you'll have to screw it tight and push your pump down has hard as it can go.
hep21
Offline
Posts: 26
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:28:02 AM »
No, the pump still worked on my old tube, and I also checked with my friends pump....was definitely set to P.
Was the same on all 4 tubes!!!
Bizarre
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 42
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:14:26 PM »
Not sure you understand what I said.
If it is a presta valve then there's only one end type. So a presta pump will work if its working okay.
If its a short valve it may be hard to connect to it once it is in the rim. Take the inner tube out of the bike and try pump it up. If that doesn't work. Why not? Can you send a link of what you ordered?
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 095
Superstar
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:46:04 PM »
Buy solid tyres you pack of gay pushbike cunts
nekder365
Online
Posts: 3 795
Re: Question for cyclists
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:54:15 PM »
Cyclists are 43 times more likely to die on the roads...
... Whereas people in a car are 43 times more likely to pick up a free bike on the roads..............
