Question for cyclists « on: Today at 10:54:59 AM » I have just ordered some innertubes from Amazon and my pump does not engage with the thread on the Presta Valve, it just slides off. The pump works fine on my old tube which is now flat, and I also borrowed my friends pump and it was exactly the same. This was the same for 4 innertubes from the same supplier.



I have contacted the supplier on Amazon but no response, but they are Schwalbe tubes so I would expect them to be ok.



Any idea if there are different thread types on Presta vales??



Seems very strange......surely they cant be fake tubes??