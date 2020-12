Pigeon droppings

« on: Today at 07:43:25 AM »



As a Brit, I want access to the French areas of Champagne and Burgundy! Us Brits drink the stuff so we have the right to go there and make our own!I also want access to Normandy......cos it sounds like Normanby!

« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:30 AM » Its amazing we cant close our borders to immigrants under E.U law. But the E.U. can whenever they feel like it.

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:25 AM » Oh thought this was his happy birthday thread after Boris started it yesterday

« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:54:20 AM »



Toyota are stopping production in both their UK AND French factories - so it's hurting them just as much as us.The French are always daft cunts

« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:25 AM »



STILL THINKS THE FRENCH SHOULD BE ABLE TO TAKE AS MUCH FISH FROM OUR WATERS AS THEY WANT 👎



FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT 👎



SLIMEY FUCKING PASTY FACED FUCKING WANKER 👍😠👍STILL THINKS THE FRENCH SHOULD BE ABLE TO TAKE AS MUCH FISH FROM OUR WATERS AS THEY WANT 👎FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT 👎

Maybe you should ask Whity and Vallance how they concluded this new strain was 70% more infectious when there wasn't enough time to carry out that kind of research?



Or actually ask Boris why he keeps these two lying evil scumbags employed.

Maybe you should ask Whity and Vallance how they concluded this new strain was 70% more infectious when there wasn't enough time to carry out that kind of research?Or actually ask Boris why he keeps these two lying evil scumbags employed.





« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:05:55 PM » Looks like le Petit Napoleon is trying to put the squeeze on the fishing negotiations. Just confirming that getting out of the EU is the best thing we can do. When all the dust settles the UK then needs to begin finding alternative fresh food sources. Either increase home production and/ or from non EU countries.