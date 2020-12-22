Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2020
Topic: Oi Macron.....
« on: Today at 07:43:25 AM »
As a Brit, I want access to the French areas of Champagne and Burgundy!  Us Brits drink the stuff so we have the right to go there and make out own!

I also want access to Normandy......cos it sounds like Normanby!  :wanker:
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:30 AM »
Its amazing we cant close our borders to immigrants under E.U law. But the E.U. can whenever they feel like it.  :meltdown:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:25 AM »
Oh thought this was his happy birthday thread after Boris started it yesterday  souey
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:54:20 AM »
Toyota are stopping production in both their UK AND French factories - so it's hurting them just as much as us.

The French are always daft cunts  :unlike: :wanker:
