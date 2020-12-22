Pigeon droppings

« on: Today at 07:43:25 AM »



As a Brit, I want access to the French areas of Champagne and Burgundy! Us Brits drink the stuff so we have the right to go there and make out own!I also want access to Normandy......cos it sounds like Normanby!

« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:30 AM » Its amazing we cant close our borders to immigrants under E.U law. But the E.U. can whenever they feel like it.

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:25 AM » Oh thought this was his happy birthday thread after Boris started it yesterday