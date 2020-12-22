Welcome,
December 22, 2020, 09:20:04 AM
Oi Macron.....
Author
Topic: Oi Macron..... (Read 96 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 128
Oi Macron.....
As a Brit, I want access to the French areas of Champagne and Burgundy! Us Brits drink the stuff so we have the right to go there and make out own!
I also want access to Normandy......cos it sounds like Normanby!
Mickgaz
Posts: 218
Re: Oi Macron.....
Its amazing we cant close our borders to immigrants under E.U law. But the E.U. can whenever they feel like it.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 064
Re: Oi Macron.....
Oh thought this was his happy birthday thread after Boris started it yesterday
Bernie
Posts: 6 452
Re: Oi Macron.....
Toyota are stopping production in both their UK AND French factories - so it's hurting them just as much as us.
The French are always daft cunts
