December 22, 2020, 12:31:55 AM
Christmas number 1
Author
Topic: Christmas number 1 (Read 9 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 527
Christmas number 1
«
on:
Today
at 12:24:46 AM »
https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/music-song-called-boris-johnson-is-a-fing-c-vying-for-christmas-no-1-20201221?source=facebook
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
